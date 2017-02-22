Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Duquesne

Duquesne men lose to Fordham

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Duquesne University's Kale Abrahamson shoots against Fordham University's Jesse Bunting when Duquesne hosted Fordham at the A.J. Palumbo Center, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Duquesne University's Emile Blackman loses the ball against Fordham University's Jesse Bunting and Cavit Havsa when Duquesne hosted Fordham at the A.J. Palumbo Center, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Duquesne University's Tarin Smith drives the lane against Fordham University's Antwoine Anderson when Duquesne hosted Fordham at the A.J. Palumbo Center, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Duquesne University's Emile Blackman drives the lane when Duquesne hosted Fordham at the A.J. Palumbo Center, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Duquesne University's Emile Blackman shoots against Fordham University's Jesse Bunting when Duquesne hosted Fordham at the A.J. Palumbo Center, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017.

Despite a pregame speech from former point guard Mike James, Duquesne's misfortune continued Wednesday night at Palumbo Center in a 70-52 loss to Fordham.

James, who played 12 seasons in the NBA and had his No. 13 Duquesne jersey retired before the game, said he told the Dukes (10-18, 3-12) to play with “a chip on their shoulder.” But they fell behind, 32-26, at halftime and Fordham's lead grew to 45-31 less than five minutes into the second half.

Duquesne was 5-1 in December, including a victory against Pitt, but has lost 12 of 14 games in 2017 and is in last place in the Atlantic 10. Javontae Hawkins led Fordham (13-15, 7-8) with 20 points. Kale Abrahamson scored 14 for Duquesne.

