Dukes women eye another journey

Conversations on those long road trips take many strange turns when the well-traveled Duquesne women's basketball players settle into their seats.

Coach Dan Burt, whose team will meet defending champ George Washington on Friday in the Atlantic 10 Tournament quarterfinals in Richmond, Va., is no censor. But he prefers players occasionally discuss something besides basketball.

One day last summer, on the team's 13-day trip to four European nations, the subject was NATO's 1999 bombing of Serbia.

Serbian Julijana Vojinovic, one of nine foreign players on Duquesne's roster, told the story to teammates as they toured her native land.

Vojinovic said she was forced to live in her grandmother's barn at the age of 4. An American teammate wanted to know why.

“Your country was bombing mine,” she answered.

Surprised, the American girl apologized, but Burt was pleased the episode turned instructive. “With that kind of diversity, they've really learned from one another,” he said. “That foreign tour was life-changing.”

Change also struck Duquesne's basketball fortunes this season. After the program's first NCAA Tournament berth last year, the team regressed from 28-6 and a regular-season tri-championship to 16-14, 8-8 in the A-10, and a No. 7 seed in the tourney.

“We're not used to being average,” Burt said. “It's not acceptable to any of us.”

Duquesne played national champion Connecticut in the Round of 32 last season and led, 6-3 and 14-13, for a total of 104 seconds — the only times UConn trailed in the tourney.

“When we had a lead, it felt really good,” Burt said. “We hit a shot and Geno (Auriemma) looked down at me and I said, 'Let me enjoy it. We know what's coming.' ”

Connecticut won, 97-51, but Burt's relationship with Auriemma has led to a scheduled game between the schools Dec. 21 in Toronto.

“He's the best coach in sports,” said Burt, who models his style after Auriemma. “He and (Gregg) Popovich (of the San Antonio Spurs). He knows how to get the most out of them, how to be hard on them, but they know he loves them and trusts them.”

Burt is rebuilding his team after losing A-10 co-Player of the Year April Robinson, first-team all-conference selection Deva'Nyar Workman and 3-point ace Emilie Gronas.

Of the five players who have started the most games this season, four are sophomores, including leading scorer Chassidy Omogrosso of Blackhawk (13.8 points per game). Senior Amadea Szamosi, a 6-foot-3 center from Hungary, is second at 12.8.

Hungary is a second home to Burt, his wife Kata and their bilingual sons Soma, 12, and Milan, 5. Kata grew up there and played professionally in Hungary, and Burt usually visits twice a year —­ once to vacation, “eat goulash and ride my bike” and once to recruit.

“We always look at big kids overseas,” he said. “Big kids overseas are always more skilled. They are trained in club systems from a very young age.”

Duquesne has three players each from Hungary and Canada and one each from Serbia, Spain and Estonia.

Szamosi will graduate with a 3.5 GPA and degrees in accounting and marketing. She has been hired by PricewaterhouseCoopers in Pittsburgh.

“I don't allow my kids to take easy majors,” said Burt, who said in 19 years of coaching at five schools only one of his players failed to graduate.

Burt, who was contacted by Arizona last year about its head coach opening, said he wants to retire as Duquesne's coach. His eight-year contract signed last year is the longest in Division I women's college basketball, he said.

“(Athletic director Dave Harper) said, ‘What's important to you?' I said longevity,” said Burt, 46. “I want to be like Dean Smith. I'm hoping to get one more deal after that and I'm moving to Budapest for six months and here for six months.”

The immediate challenge is Duquesne's third game this season against George Washington. The Dukes lost at home on New Year's Day, 75-40, and won the rematch in the Washington D.C., 73-63.

“When there were tough times, we didn't fall apart,” Szamosi said. “What we did was we came together and figured it out.”

Duquesne is 4-3 since defeating George Washington, including a first-round tournament victory against George Mason, 66-55, on Saturday. That's not good enough.

“We're not happy with where we are, but we are happy with who we are,” Burt said. “We have a very close-knit, very mentally and physically healthy group and that's very dangerous in March.”