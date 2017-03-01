Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Duquesne

George Mason holds off late Duquesne rally

The Associated Press | Wednesday, March 1, 2017, 9:33 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

FAIRFAX, Va. — Jalen Jenkins scored 13 points, including what proved to be the winning free throw, Otis Livingston added 12 with five assists, and George Mason held off Duquesne, 63-62, on Wednesday night to break a three-game skid.

Marquise Moore grabbed 13 rebounds for the Patriots (19-11, 9-8 Atlantic 10), who entered the game in a three-way tie with George Washington and La Salle for sixth place in the conference standings.

Mike Lewis II hit a 3, Isiaha Mike scored 13 straight points, and the Dukes opened the second half with a 17-6 run to take a 44-36 lead. The Patriots rallied to a 49-48 lead on an 8-0 run and pulled ahead 63-60 on Jenkins' two free throws with 1:56 left. Duquesne closed to 63-62 after two free throws by Tarin Smith with 49 seconds left but missed two shots before the buzzer.

Mike scored 20 points with 11 rebounds and Darius Lewis had three blocks for the 100th of his career for Duquesne (10-20, 3-14), which has lost four straight and is 1-11 on the road.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.