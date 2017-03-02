Duquesne women's coach Burt sends strong message to Baylor's Mulkey

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Baylor women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey's controversial comments defending her school in the wake of sexual assault allegations drew the ire of Duquesne's Dan Burt.

After Mulkey won her 500th game at Baylor on Saturday, she said to fans in the arena, “If somebody (is) around you, and they ever say, ‘I will never send my daughter to Baylor,' you knock them right in the face.”

Burt responded on Twitter: “Kim Mulkey. Unbelievable response to a horrific scandal. You should be embarrassed.”

Asked about his tweet, Burt said, “You don't dismiss rape. If (I) did that, I would be fired. I think it's even worse as a woman to dismiss that. I do think there's a rape culture issue on college campuses, but I also think that goes into a broader spectrum with alcohol abuse and things of that sort.”

Nonetheless, Burt said he respects Mulkey's coaching style, adding, “I think Kim Mulkey may be the best woman coaching women's basketball. Only Geno (Auriemma) might be better. She's tough, and I love that about her, and I have great respect for that.”

Burt also said Mulkey's team might have the best chance of preventing Connecticut, which has won 104 games in a row, from winning another national title.

“Baylor is built to beat them because of their size,” he said. “If you're going to get them, this is the year to get them because they don't have depth, and that's going to affect them when they get to the NCAA Tournament.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.