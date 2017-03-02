Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Duquesne

Duquesne women's coach Burt sends strong message to Baylor's Mulkey
Jerry DiPaola | Thursday, March 2, 2017, 8:15 p.m.
Philip G. Pavely | Trib Total Media
Duquesne University women's basketball coach Dan Burt criticized recent comments made by Baylor coach Kim Mulkey.

Updated 1 hour ago

Baylor women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey's controversial comments defending her school in the wake of sexual assault allegations drew the ire of Duquesne's Dan Burt.

After Mulkey won her 500th game at Baylor on Saturday, she said to fans in the arena, “If somebody (is) around you, and they ever say, ‘I will never send my daughter to Baylor,' you knock them right in the face.”

Burt responded on Twitter: “Kim Mulkey. Unbelievable response to a horrific scandal. You should be embarrassed.”

Asked about his tweet, Burt said, “You don't dismiss rape. If (I) did that, I would be fired. I think it's even worse as a woman to dismiss that. I do think there's a rape culture issue on college campuses, but I also think that goes into a broader spectrum with alcohol abuse and things of that sort.”

Nonetheless, Burt said he respects Mulkey's coaching style, adding, “I think Kim Mulkey may be the best woman coaching women's basketball. Only Geno (Auriemma) might be better. She's tough, and I love that about her, and I have great respect for that.”

Burt also said Mulkey's team might have the best chance of preventing Connecticut, which has won 104 games in a row, from winning another national title.

“Baylor is built to beat them because of their size,” he said. “If you're going to get them, this is the year to get them because they don't have depth, and that's going to affect them when they get to the NCAA Tournament.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.