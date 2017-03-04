Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Duquesne women advance to Atlantic 10 championship game

Staff Reports | Saturday, March 4, 2017, 9:03 p.m.

The Duquesne women's basketball team moved one step closer to returning to the NCAA Tournament with a 78-63 victory over third-seeded Saint Joseph's in the Atlantic 10 semifinal in Richmond, Va.

Chassidy Omogrosso scored 20 points to lead five Dukes in double figures. Conor Richardson added 17, Amadea Szamosi 14 and Julijana Vojinovic and Kadri-Ann Lass 11 each. Chelsea Woods had 17 points and 10 rebounds to lead Saint Joseph's (17-14).

The Dukes (18-14), who last season reached the NCAA Tournament for the first time, went 8 of 17 from 3-point range and 20 of 21 from the line.

“Last year, we had a very veteran basketball team with two of the best players in Duquesne history. We were a lot different,” Duquesne coach Dan Burt said. “Our experience this year is getting our heads bashed in on the road. We need to be in the present. We need to enjoy this for about an hour, and then we can't dream.

“We do not have to play a perfect game tomorrow, but we'll have to be very good.”

The Dukes, the first No. 7 seed to reach the A-10 finals, will play top-seeded Dayton (21-9) at noon Sunday for their first A-10 title and an automatic berth to the NCAA tourney.

The game will be televised on ESPNU. Dayton swept Duquesne in the regular season, winning, 75-64, and 66-47.

