Duquesne coach Ferry hopes hosting A-10 tourney is a boost for his program

Duquesne coach Jim Ferry knew the process of building a winning program wouldn't be easy.

“It was to build a program from ground zero,” he said. “Step by step, brick by brick.”

But he didn't think the degree of difficulty would be so steep. The Dukes, who have won only twice in January, February and March, are 60-96 in Ferry's five seasons.

“I was hoping we would have a little bit more success,” he said.

But there is reason this week for some late-season optimism. The Atlantic 10 Tournament is in Pittsburgh, starting Wednesday at PPG Paints Arena where No. 14 seed Duquesne (10-21) plays No. 11 Saint Louis (11-20) in a first-round game.

Tipoff is expected at 8:30 p.m. after UMass and Saint Joseph's open the tournament at 6 p.m.

This will be the first time in 35 years — when the Atlantic 10 was known as the Eastern 8 — that the tournament will be held in the city.

Ferry is hoping a tournament atmosphere will energize his team. A-10 assistant commissioner Drew Dickerson expects good crowds, noting pre-tournament sales have exceeded those from the past five years in Atlantic City, N.J. (once) and Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. (four times).

“It gives our guys a sense of a tournament feeling, yet with the comfort of being at home sleeping in their own beds,” Ferry said.

The Dukes have suffered severe growing pains with two freshmen and two sophomores in the starting lineup. Of Duquesne's 21 defeats, 13 have been by eight points or fewer.

Ferry sees growth in the program after recruiting two of the best freshmen in the Atlantic 10: guard Mike Lewis II and forward Isiaha Mike. He predicted Lewis, who leads the team in scoring (13.9 points, 15.3 in conference games), will be the A-10 Rookie of the Year, and Mike (11.2) will earn a spot on the all-rookie team.

“We play through those two guys,” he said. “When you do that, there's a chance you have a season like that, too. You lose a lot of those close games just because every experience for those guys is a new experience.”

Graduate transfer Emile Blackman, who is Lewis' running mate at guard and averages 12.5 points, said the young players are evolving beyond the learning curve. The past three losses occurred by a combined seven points.

“They realize how good they need to be going forward,” he said.

After losing three seniors from last season's team, Ferry started another rebuilding project.

“At a place like Duquesne, you get these kids, you get them to be old. They graduate, and you have to build a whole other class back up,” he said. “As you build a culture and build a program, now you are starting to see you get better players at younger ages who you can build that next wave through.”

Winning a few games, especially in March, would be a bonus.

“A win in this tournament on Wednesday night changes the whole season,” Ferry said, “changes the whole outlook.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.