Duquesne fires Ferry as head basketball coach

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Jim Ferry paid the ultimate price for a losing record Monday when Duquesne University fired him as men's basketball coach.

Ferry completed his fifth season at Duquesne last week, his 19th overall. He has a career record of 314-265, 10-22 this season.

Duquesne hired him in 2012 after he led LIU Brooklyn to consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances in 2011 and 2012.

“In consultation with President Ken Gormley, we have decided to make a change in leadership for the men's basketball program at Duquesne University,” Athletic Director Dave Harper said in a statement. “I would like to thank Jim Ferry for his efforts and work the last five years. Jim is a great person and we wish him the best with his future endeavors.”

Duquesne was 60-97 during Ferry's team at Duquesne, including 21-65 in the Atlantic 10 (3-15 this season). The Dukes, who were tournament hosts this year at PPG Paints Arena, lost to Saint Louis in the first round Wednesday after leading by 18 points in the second half.

Ferry's teams went 1-4 overall in the A-10 conference tournament.

“I thank Jim Ferry for his service to Duquesne University. It has been an honor having a chance to work with him.” Gormley said in a statement.

Gormley added that Harper will lead the search for a new coach, with the assistance of Plano, Texas, search firm Eastman & Beaudine. Harper said a national search started Monday.

“Duquesne's goal is to be a highly valued member of the Atlantic 10 Conference,” Harper said. “Success in men's basketball is paramount to that strategy.”