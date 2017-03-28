Duquesne looks to Dambrot to energize men's basketball program

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Just Sunday, LeBron James took to Twitter to credit Keith Dambrot, in part, for developing him into the future Hall of Fame player and man he is today.

Thursday, Duquesne will formally introduce Dambrot as its new coach at a press conference at PPG Paints Arena.

“Keith's combination of experience, leadership, and success is almost unmatched,” Dukes athletic director Dave Harper said in a statement released Tuesday morning. “We are blessed to have Keith leading our program. Beginning today, we will roll up our sleeves and purposefully work each day to ensure Duquesne is a highly valued member of the Atlantic 10 and target competing at the top of the conference in men's basketball.”

Dambrot won two Ohio state high school championships at Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in 2000-01 when James was a star freshman and sophomore. Speaking after playing in a game for the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night, James said he was supportive of Dambrot's move.

“‘Coach D' has paid his dues more than any other coach in Akron history,” James told reporters in San Antonio. “The fact that he's willing and ready to make a change I think is great.”

Dambrot has won 413 games at the college level, including going 305-139 the past 13 seasons at the University of Akron.

“I'm just excited to come to my second school,” Dambrot told the Tribune-Review on Monday.

“I know the history of Duquesne.”

Dambrot's father, Sid, played at Duquesne from 1952-54 with the legendary Dick Ricketts and Sihugo Green. In those days, Duquesne was a national power, winning an NIT championship in 1955.

“Just as Keith's father, Sid, helped make the Duquesne name synonymous with college basketball in the 1950s, we look forward to Keith energizing our program as we embark on a new era of Duquesne basketball,” Duquesne president Ken Gormley said in a released statement.

Dambrot, 58, did not have a losing season at Akron and won between 21 and 27 games for each of the past 12 years. He guided the Zips to three NCAA tournaments, most recently in 2013.

Asked to explain his success in the Mid-American Conference, he said, “Hard work, good evaluation of players, good development of players, good coaching staff. It's not complicated.”

Dambrot, who was seriously courted by Duquesne five years ago when the university hired Jim Ferry, said the school administration told him it's planning to increase its commitment toward basketball.

“I wouldn't have taken the job if they didn't,” he said.

The Dukes haven't advanced to the NCAA Tournament since 1977. Duquesne was 10-22 this season and lost in the first round of the Atlantic 10 Tournament at PPG Paints Arena. Ferry was fired five days later with a five-year record of 60-97.

Dambrot led Akron to the Mid-American Conference regular-season championship this year with a 27-9 record, the most victories he compiled in a season with the Zips. It earned him his third MAC coach of the year award and second in as many seasons.

After he turned down Duquesne in 2012, Dambrot signed a 10-year contract with Akron that was scheduled to pay him $400,000 per year, the Akron Beacon-Journal reported. But the MAC hasn't earned an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament since 1999; competing in the Atlantic 10 gives Dambrot a better shot at the postseason.

Dambrot, an Akron graduate, began his coaching career in 1984 at Tiffin, where he won 40 games in two seasons before moving to Ashland and compiling a 48-13 mark in 1989-91. Two years later, he was fired after two years at Central Michigan for using a racial slur in the presence of his team.

Among those on the coaching tree of Dambrot is Shaka Smart, now the head coach at Texas after a successful six-year run at VCU. Smart's first Division I assistant coaching job was when Dambrot hired him as a 25-year-old in 2003.

Smart, who spent three seasons on Dambrot's staff, praised the hire by Duquesne.

“In Keith Dambrot, the Dukes are getting a proven winner and program builder,” Smart said. “Keith has a phenomenal way with young people and he's a terrific teacher of the game. Keith is an absolute home run.”

“Today marks a new day for Duquesne basketball,” Dambrot said in Tuesday's released statement. “We are here to build a program that our campus and community will embrace. We need to unite together. Everyone from our administration, faculty and staff, alums, students, and the Pittsburgh community will play a role in our success. I look forward to all the great things ahead for Duquesne.”