Duquesne

Dambrot promises to 'give it everything' in reviving Duquesne basketball
Jerry DiPaola | Thursday, March 30, 2017, 9:36 p.m.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Duquesne introduced new men's basketball coach Keith Dambrot on Thursday, March 30, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Keith Dambrot loved Akron so much he never took a vacation, just lived on a little lake outside of town.

To relieve some of the inevitable stress of coaching college basketball, he climbed aboard his pontoon boat and rode the waters. He smiled at the memory.

“We had a vacation every day,” he said.

Then, Duquesne called, he accepted the school's offer to coach the Dukes and life changed for Dambrot, 58, and his family.

Thursday night in front of a standing-room-only crowd at the Lexus Club in PPG Paints Arena, he told Dukes fans he plans to make basketball at Duquesne relevant again, never mind that the team hasn't been to the NCAA Tournament in 40 years.

“This isn't going to be easy, but I'm going to give it everything I have,” he said.

His first order of business is getting the Dukes' leading scorer, freshman guard Mike Lewis II, to stay. Last week, Lewis was so disillusioned by the firing of Jim Ferry that he said he might transfer.

Lewis was among several teammates who attended Dambrot's news conference. Fellow freshman Isiaha Mike, who also has said he might transfer, did not attend.

But Lewis appears on the brink of changing his mind. No promises, but he said, “I'm leaning toward staying.”

“I'm still going to keep my options open and see what's all out there, but I'm definitely leaning toward staying.

“But by Sunday, who knows what can happen?”

Dambrot made it clear that he not only wants Lewis to stay, but he needs him.

“I love Mike Lewis. I like everything about him,” Dambrot said. “He's a true, winning, caring guy I can build a whole program around because he's a consistent human being.

“It would be a big hit if he didn't stay. I think he's a key guy in really helping us make the jump.”

No one made a bigger jump than Dambrot, who won 21 or more games 12 years in a row at Akron. The only other programs to do that are Duke, Kansas and Gonzaga.

When a reporter mentioned that he heard many people believe Dambrot belongs on Akron's Mt. Rushmore, the coach said, a bit sadly, “I'm not on Mt. Rushmore anymore.”

“It was the hardest decision I ever made,” he said. “I played Little League with these people. I went to kindergarten with these people. They helped me win at Akron.”

But Dambrot and his staff — he's bringing everyone with him to Duquesne — had grown weary with the Mid-American Conference's inability to get more than one team in the NCAA Tournament.

Then there was his heart pulling him back to Pittsburgh, where his 86-year-old father met his mother, who was from Squirrel Hill, and played on Duquesne's championship teams in the 1950s.

“Call me corny or sentimental, it just hit me,” he said.

Akron made a counter offer, but he said every school (Duke might be the exception, he said) has “a cap.”

“(Leaving) had nothing to do with anything but (Duquesne's) commitment,” he said.

The challenge of resurrecting a moribund program also was attractive to Dambrot, who has won 413 games in 19 years at four schools.

“I figured in some point in your life, you have to let your hair down,” he said. “I just wanted a chance at this.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

