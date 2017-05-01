Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Duquesne

Duquesne basketball gains four transfers
Jerry DiPaola | Monday, May 1, 2017, 12:42 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Duquesne coach Keith Dambrot took a major step in his long-term roster restructuring Monday when he announced four transfers will join the program immediately, but won't be eligible until the 2018-2019 season.

They include two players -- 5-foot-8 guard Tavian Dunn-Martin and 6-9 center Michael Hughes --who played for Dambrot last season at Akron. Also transferring are Youngstown, Ohio, native Craig Randall II (formerly of Memphis) and Marcus Weathers (Miami, Ohio).

Randall II, who has played two seasons at Memphis, will have two years of eligibility at Duquesne; the others will have three.

“We are looking to build our roster long term,” Dambrot said in a statement. “We want to win in the short term, but we have to make sure we only have to fix this one time, which is why we made a conscious decision to go with nine scholarship players this year, with the other four spots going to transfers. We feel we have four good players sitting, which will give us a major influx for that second year.”

Dunn-Martin played in all 36 games for Akron last season, averaging 10.6 minutes and 4.0 points per game. He helped lead Huntington (W.Va.) High School to two Class AAA state championships. While averaging 21.6 points per game, breaking a record held by the Toronto Raptors' Patrick Patterson, Dunn-Martin won the Bill Evans Award, given annually to the best player in West Virginia.

“Had we been able to play him more at Akron, he'd have been a surefire 10- or 12-point-scorer,” Dambrot said. “We just had experienced guards, so he kind of waited his turn last year.”

Dambrot said Hughes, who played in 20 games last season, would have been Akron's next post player after backing up Mid-American Conference Player of the Year Isaiah Johnson.

Randall II, a 6-4 guard, was named the No. 1 high school player in Arizona by ESPN.com. He averaged 18.1 minutes and 5.2 points per game as a sophomore last season at Memphis.

“He's a big guard with high-level talent that can be an impact scorer in the Atlantic 10, Dambrot said.”

Weathers, a 6-5 forward, played in all 32 games last season at Miami (Ohio), averaging 9.7 points and 6.0 rebounds and shooting 51.3 percent from the field.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.