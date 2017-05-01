Duquesne basketball gains four transfers

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Duquesne coach Keith Dambrot took a major step in his long-term roster restructuring Monday when he announced four transfers will join the program immediately, but won't be eligible until the 2018-2019 season.

They include two players -- 5-foot-8 guard Tavian Dunn-Martin and 6-9 center Michael Hughes --who played for Dambrot last season at Akron. Also transferring are Youngstown, Ohio, native Craig Randall II (formerly of Memphis) and Marcus Weathers (Miami, Ohio).

Randall II, who has played two seasons at Memphis, will have two years of eligibility at Duquesne; the others will have three.

“We are looking to build our roster long term,” Dambrot said in a statement. “We want to win in the short term, but we have to make sure we only have to fix this one time, which is why we made a conscious decision to go with nine scholarship players this year, with the other four spots going to transfers. We feel we have four good players sitting, which will give us a major influx for that second year.”

Dunn-Martin played in all 36 games for Akron last season, averaging 10.6 minutes and 4.0 points per game. He helped lead Huntington (W.Va.) High School to two Class AAA state championships. While averaging 21.6 points per game, breaking a record held by the Toronto Raptors' Patrick Patterson, Dunn-Martin won the Bill Evans Award, given annually to the best player in West Virginia.

“Had we been able to play him more at Akron, he'd have been a surefire 10- or 12-point-scorer,” Dambrot said. “We just had experienced guards, so he kind of waited his turn last year.”

Dambrot said Hughes, who played in 20 games last season, would have been Akron's next post player after backing up Mid-American Conference Player of the Year Isaiah Johnson.

Randall II, a 6-4 guard, was named the No. 1 high school player in Arizona by ESPN.com. He averaged 18.1 minutes and 5.2 points per game as a sophomore last season at Memphis.

“He's a big guard with high-level talent that can be an impact scorer in the Atlantic 10, Dambrot said.”

Weathers, a 6-5 forward, played in all 32 games last season at Miami (Ohio), averaging 9.7 points and 6.0 rebounds and shooting 51.3 percent from the field.