Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Duquesne

Duquesne football tabbed preseason favorite by NEC coaches

Jeff Vella | Thursday, July 20, 2017, 2:18 p.m.
Sidney Davis | Tribune-Review
Duquesne football coach Jerry Schmitt
Nathan Stone, Duquesne football 2016

Updated 59 minutes ago

The Duquesne football team, which is seeking its third straight Northeast Conference title, was picked to finish first in the preseason coaches' poll released Thursday.

The Dukes, who went 8-3, 1-1 last season, received four of the seven first-place votes. St. Francis (Pa.), which shared the regular-season title with Duquesne last season and represented the conference in the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs because of its head-to-head victory, was chosen second. Robert Morris was picked seventh.

Six Duquesne players were named preseason all-conference, led by sophomore running A.J. Hines, who rushed for 1,291 yards and 13 touchdowns last season and earned the Jerry Rice award as the top rookie in FCS. Local preseason All-NEC selections were senior offensive lineman Ben Huss (Upper St. Clair), senior linebacker Nathan Stone (Greensburg Central Catholic) and junior defensive back Abner Roberts (University Prep). Senior defensive lineman Andy Struttmann and junior offensive lineman Matt Fitzpatrick rounded out the group.

Robert Morris, coming off a 2-9 season, had two preseason all-conference picks: sophomore linebacker Gee Stanley and junior punter Adam Check. Stanley claimed NEC Defensive Rookie of the Year last season after setting a freshman school record with 8 12 sacks.

Duquesne opens its season at 8 p.m. Aug. 31 at South Dakota State, and the Colonials host Dayton in their opener at noon Sept. 2. The Dukes and Robert Morris play at 6 p.m. Oct. 14 at Joe Walton Stadium.

Jeff Vella is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jvella@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JeffVella_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.