Duquesne

Duquesne men's basketball team to play school-record 19 home games
Bill Hartlep | Thursday, July 27, 2017, 4:33 p.m.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Duquesne's new Men's Basketball coach Keith Dambrot Thursday, March 30, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.

Duquesne men's basketball will host 10 nonconference games at the Palumbo Center before beginning Atlantic 10 play this season, the team announced Thursday.

The Dukes will play a school-record 19 home games, including nine in conference play, breaking the record of 18 set last season.

Led by first-year coach Keith Dambrot, Duquesne will host the annual City game against Pitt and also will play in the Las Vegas Classic, highlighting a nonconference slate that also includes games against St. Francis Brooklyn (Nov. 11), VMI (Nov. 14), Robert Morris (Nov. 19) and Cornell (Nov. 27) in November.

The Dukes will play Pitt on Dec. 1 at PPG Paints Arena. They defeated the Panthers, 64-55, last season to break a 15-game losing streak in the series.

Duquesne will play San Francisco and Southern Illinois on Dec. 22-23 in the Las Vegas Classic.

Other nonconference home opponents include Maryland Eastern Shore (Dec. 4), Stetson (Dec. 6), Delaware State (Dec. 9), Mississippi Valley State (Dec. 13), North Carolina A&T (Dec. 17) and Lamar (Dec. 19).

Bill Hartlep is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bhartlep@tribweb.com.

