Duquesne women no match for No. 1 UConn in Toronto

TORONTO — Katie-Lou Samuelson scored a season-high 33 points, Kia Nurse had 24 and No. 1 UConn posted its biggest victory of the season, routing Duquesne, 104-52, on Friday.

Samuelson made 8 of 9 3-point attempts, including seven straight in the second and third quarters before taking the rest of the night off.

Chassidy Omogrosso scored 15 points and Libby Bazelak had 14 for Duquesne (10-3), which had won eight in a row.

The game was a homecoming of sorts for Nurse. The senior forward from Hamilton, Ontario, some 40 miles west of Toronto, received a rousing ovation from the sellout crowd when she was introduced as UConn's final starter, and another when she checked out with 3:24 remaining and her team leading 98-50.

Nurse finished with five rebounds and two assists. She was 9 for 11 from the field.

A smiling Nurse stood near center court and waved to the crowd following the final buzzer.

Napheesa Collier scored 15 points and Gabby Williams had 12 for the Huskies, who eclipsed the 45-point margin of victory they recorded in an 82-47 win over California on Nov. 17.

Three days after beating Oklahoma to give coach Geno Auriemma his 1,000th career victory, the Huskies (10-0) won for the 101st time in 102 games.

Samuelson scored 14 points in the second quarter, making all three of her 3-point attempts, while Nurse had nine. The Huskies led 54-22 at halftime.

UConn led 83-42 heading to the fourth.