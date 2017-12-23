Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Duquesne

Southern Illinois snaps Duquesne's 7-game win streak

The Associated Press | Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017, 11:09 p.m.

Updated 11 hours ago

LAS VEGAS — Sean Lloyd Jr. scored 10 of his 19 points in the final 11 minutes and finished with seven rebounds to help Southern Illinois beat Duquesne, 74-64, on Saturday night at the Continental Tire Las Vegas Classic.

Aaron Cook and Armon Fletcher added 12 points apiece, and Kavion Pippen had 10 points and four blocks for Southern Illinois (8-5).

The Salukis went scoreless for nearly three minutes and trailed by seven before Lloyd hit two free throws to spark an 18-7 run that gave SIU a 61-57 lead with 3 minutes left. Lloyd scored eight points and Rudy Stradnieks added six during that stretch, and Duquesne trailed the rest of the way.

Tarin Smith hit two free throws to pull the Dukes within a point with 1:40 left, but the Salukis scored the last nine points, hitting 7 of 8 free throws in the final minute.

Smith finished with a career-high 26 points on 8 of 10 shooting for Duquesne (9-4), which had its seven-game win streak snapped. The rest of the Dukes made just 11 of 42 (26.2 percent) from the field.

SIU committed a season-low four turnovers.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.