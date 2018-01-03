Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Eric Williams Jr. posts double-double to lead surging Duquesne past George Washington

The Associated Press | Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, 9:39 p.m.

Eric Williams Jr. scored 21 points with 12 rebounds and Duquesne beat George Washington, 69-52, on Wednesday night.

Williams started the game and made the Dukes' first two baskets — a pair of 3-pointers — and ended it scoring three of their last four with a dunk and a pair of 3s. Williams finished 5-of-6 shooting from 3-point range.

Duquesne (11-4, 2-0 Atlantic 10) never trailed and led 34-29 at halftime before taking control with a 12-4 run to make it 58-44 with six minutes remaining. George Washington (8-7, 1-1) shot 2 for 11 from the field during the 7½-minute span.

Rene Castro-Caneddy added 12 points for the Dukes.

Yuta Watanabe led the Colonials with 15 points and eight rebounds and Patrick Steeves scored 14. Watanabe and Steeves were a combined 12 of 23 from the field, but the rest of the team finished 9 of 33.

