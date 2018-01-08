Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Duquesne

5 things that have led to Duquesne's winning streak

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, 12:48 p.m.

It's no secret what has pushed Duquesne into a tie for first place in the Atlantic 10. If you don't know, just ask coach Keith Dambrot.

Dambrot knows exactly what has led to his team winning 10 of its past 11 and starting 3-0 in the conference. They are traveling to Richmond, Va., on Monday to play VCU on Tuesday night.

Before boarding the bus to the airport, he counted the ways. Here are five reasons why Duquesne is 12-4, with two more victories than all of last season.

1. Three-point protection

Opponents are shooting 28 percent from beyond the arc (77 of 255). That's fourth in the nation and best in Duquesne history.

Yet, he warned about the VCU game, “If we give up five or six 3s, we're going to lose,” he said.

2. On the rebound

Offensively and defensively, Dambrot is not totally pleased with the results. The Dukes are grabbing more defensive rebounds per game than the opponents, but only by an average of less than two.

Duquesne hasn't been outrebounded since the Robert Morris game Nov. 19 (49-32). The advantage was 44-20, Duquesne, in the victory against Fordham on Saturday.

“We're more physical,” Dambrot said, noting the difference in the team since early in the season. Duquesne has 211 offensive rebounds to the opponents' 159.

3. On the ball

Dambrot said the Dukes have done “a relatively good job taking care of the ball.”

Their ball-handling was at its best in the George Washington victory when they committed only seven turnovers, down from their 11.4 per-game average for the season. No one had more than one.

4. Free reign

Dambrot likes the fact that the Dukes are getting to the free-throw line, due in large part to Rene Castro-Caneddy, Eric Williams Jr. and Tarin Smith going to the rim aggressively.

“We have to get to the point where we're making more free throws than the opponent is attempting,” the coach said.

Duquesne has made 251 while opponents have attempted 255. “We're close,” he said. “If you do that, you win a lot of games.”

5. Share and share alike

Dambrot said the Dukes are doing a better job of “sharing the ball.” Duquesne has recorded 41 assists in its three A-10 games, compared to 21 in the previous three games.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

