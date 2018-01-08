Duquesne men's basketball out to prove fast start is no fluke

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Duquesne coach Keith Dambrot smiles knowingly when he's asked if his team that has won 10 of its past 11 games is starting to turn some heads around the Atlantic 10.

“I think they still think we're garbage,” he said.

And he's OK with that. For now.

The Dukes (12-4, 3-0), who visit VCU (10-6, 2-1) in Richmond, Va., on Tuesday, are off to their best start since the 2008-09 team also opened 12-4. They share first place in the A-10 with Rhode Island but are eighth among conference teams in the KenPom rankings (162nd).

“They (people who observe A-10 basketball) just think we've played some teams we could beat and eventually Duquesne will be what Duquesne is,” Dambrot said. “They think the league is down. They don't think we are any good.”

Asked if that's a motivational message for his players, he agreed while adding, “They don't, though.”

“They might fake it, but they don't think we're any good.”

Again, that's OK.

“We know what people think about us,” junior guard Tarin Smith said, “but at the same time we don't really care.”

The Dukes might be convincing their toughest critic: their coach.

Dambrot said the 3-0 league record surprises him, but only if he thinks about the 2-3 start, a stretch that included a 66-59 loss to Robert Morris in which Duquesne was outrebounded 49-32.

“When we started to win, and we played a good game against Dayton and another game against George Washington, they are making believers out of me now,” he said.

The difference is what Dambrot called a team that is “1,000 times better (defensively) than when I first came.”

“It's a tribute to them,” he said. “We showed them what to do, and they've done it.”

When Dambrot was asked to list five reasons for his team's early success, he was quick with an answer.

• “Three-point field goal percentage defense,” he said.

Opponents are shooting 28 percent from beyond the arc (77 of 275). That's fourth in the nation and best in Duquesne history. It falls to 23.4 (15 of 64) in the three conference games.

Yet, he warned about the VCU game, “If we give up five or six 3s, we're going to lose,” he said.

• Rebounding, offensively and defensively.

Dambrot is not pleased with the results, however, with the Dukes grabbing more defensive rebounds per game than opponents by an average of less than two. The Robert Morris game was the last time the Dukes were outrebounded.

“We're more physical,” Dambrot said. He noted two late arrivals — 6-foot-8, 235-pound Chas Brown (foot injury) and 6-5, 220-pound football player Kellon Taylor — have helped in that regard.

• Dambrot said the Dukes have done “a relatively good job taking care of the ball.” Their ball-handling was at its best against George Washington when they committed seven turnovers, down from their 11.4 per-game average for the season.

• Dambrot likes the fact the Dukes are getting to the free-throw line, thanks in large part to Rene Castro-Caneddy, Eric Williams Jr. and Smith going to the rim aggressively.

“We have to get to the point where we're making more free throws than the opponent is attempting,” the coach said.

Duquesne has made 251, and opponents have attempted 255. “We're close,” he said. “If you do that, you win a lot of games.”

• Dambrot said the Dukes are doing a better job of “sharing the ball.” Duquesne has 41 assists in its three A-10 games, compared to 21 in the previous three games.

There's also confidence.

Dambrot said Taylor came to him at halftime of a recent game and reported the opponent wasn't guarding him. So, he wanted to shoot more often.

“I said, ‘OK, but only from 8 feet,' ” Dambrot said. “He believes he can make it. That's the kind of confidence you have to have if you're going to win games.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.