Duquesne

Duquesne freshman Eric Williams adds another conference rookie honor

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

Duquesne freshman swingman Eric Williams is putting his personal stamp on the Atlantic 10 Rookie of the Week Award.

Williams, a 6-foot-5 guard, won the award for the third time this season after victories against George Washington and Fordham.

He averaged 15 points and 10 rebounds in the wins, helping the Dukes to their first 3-0 start in conference play since 2010-11. He had a 2 112 double-double — his sixth of the season — against GW. His 50-percent field goal percentage in both games included 6 of 7 from beyond the 3-point arc.

Williams leads the A-10 and is fifth among Division I freshman in rebounding (9.8 per game).

Duquesne coach Keith Dambrot referred to Williams on Monday as “a high-level freshman ... (who) continues to develop.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

