Duquesne

Duquesne men knock off La Salle in three overtimes

Kevin Lohman | Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, 3:33 p.m.

Updated 11 minutes ago

It took regulation, three overtimes and plenty of drama to do it, but the Duquesne men's basketball team outlasted La Salle, 101-94, on Saturday at Palumbo Center to notch their fourth Atlantic 10 conference victory.

Mike Lewis led the scoring charge for the Dukes (13-5, 4-1 A-10) with 25 points, including two key 3-pointers in the waning seconds of the third overtime to help his team extend its home winning streak to nine. It is the Dukes' longest home winning streak in 18 years.

Duquesne guard Tarin Smith had 21 points and five assists, and Eric Williams Jr. (10 points, 13 rebounds) and Jordan Robinson

(13, 10) had double-doubles for the Dukes. Chas Brown added 12 points.

The Dukes were 1-7 against La Salle in the past eight meetings, and it was just their second win over the Explorers since January 2011.

La Salle (7-11, 1-4) was led by Pookie Powell's game-high 26 points and six assists. Freshman Jamir Moultrie added 17 points, and Amar Stukes scored 16.

