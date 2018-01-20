Eric Williams Jr. nets 34 as Duquesne tops George Mason in 2OT

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When coach Keith Dambrot finally caught his breath and sat down to ponder Duquesne's latest victory Saturday night — 95-89 against George Mason in double overtime — there were plenty of thoughts falling all over each other in his head.

But he's a coach, and the good ones know they can't do it without players who are unafraid of the most difficult moments. So, he first credited freshmen Eric Williams Jr. and Tydus Verhoeven, who rewrote Duquesne's record book while making a series of clutch plays in front of a noisy crowd of 2,543 at Palumbo Center.

Williams set a school record for 3-pointers — nine, including five in the first half and one at the end of regulation that sent the game into its first extra session, 75-75.

He added three in the 10 minutes of overtime, none bigger than the dagger in the second that broke an 89-89 tie with 41 seconds left.

Verhoeven followed up that shot with two blocks within three seconds of each other on the other end of the floor. That gave him nine, a Duquesne freshman record.

"Tydus even growled at a couple (opponents)," Dambrot said, with pride. "Usually, he doesn't say anything. He's emotionless. But when you block nine of them, you deserve to growl."

Williams set a freshman mark for points (34), but he also might hold an unofficial record for most points by a freshman with only one Division I scholarship offer.

"It shows how dumb we are," Dambrot said, speaking for his coaching brethren who largely ignored Williams coming out of high school.

The Dukes (14-6, 5-2 Atlantic 10) join Rhode Island and Davidson as the only A-10 teams with fewer than three conference losses.

The Dukes did it in many different ways, but mostly with 3-point shooting. Duquesne shot 43.2 percent (16 of 37), and Dambrot didn't blink.

"They gave us the 3 zone," he said. "What I tell them is late (shot) clock, shoot them as many times as you want. Early clock, make sure we get a good one.

"If you shoot above 35 (percent), it's worth shooting them. That's NBA analytics, right?

"You have to live and die with it, because we really don't have low-block scoring."

Guards Mike Lewis (20 points and three 3s), Rene Castro-Caneddy (14) and Tarin Smith (13, three 3s) were the other Dukes who repeatedly made big baskets.

It's too early in the season to start thinking about March and tournaments, but that didn't stop Smith, a junior who led the team with six assists, from declaring his intentions.

"Our goal is to win the championship, whether regular season or (A-10) tournament," Smith said. "At the end of the year, we want to finish at the top of the league."

Dambrot knows defeat is inevitable, but he now knows his team can handle it after a triple overtime victory last Saturday against La Salle, a loss to Saint Louis on Wednesday and the thriller against George Mason (9-11, 3-4).

"I have this unbelievable fear of failure that I have to monitor," Dambrot said. "I keep thinking: Are we going to win the next one?"

Asked if Duquesne can become a hot ticket for Pittsburgh fans after 40 years of missing the NCAA Tournament, Dambrot laughed at the question, but had an answer ready.

"I hope it becomes a hot ticket," he said. "That's why I came here. I want those old Duquesne fans to finally get some relief; 40 years is too much to withstand."

"I want guys like my dad (a Duquesne star in the '50s) and people after him to be able to feel good about it, too. To say, 'You remember when Duquesne was great? We're pretty good again.' "

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.