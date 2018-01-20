Duquesne coach Keith Dambrot not hoping to benefit from Pitt's woes

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

After a night when Duquesne won its 14th game and stretched its home winning streak to 10, Pitt (8-12, 0-7) fell further in the ACC basement after an 81-54 loss at Duke.

So when Duquesne coach Keith Dambrot was asked if his team may start soaking up some of the city's basketball spotlight, he said it's not his intention to benefit from another team's misery.

“I've been fired, so I don't wish that on anybody,” he said. “I don't want Pitt to be bad. We have our own issues. Our deal is let's fix Duquesne and not worry about the problems that they have.

“I never really think about Pitt much. I actually hope that they win.”

He said he feels bad for Pitt coach Kevin Stallings, whose team beat Duquesne, 76-64, on Dec. 1.

“I don't want a coach who's coached as long as he has to go through what he's going through,” Dambrot said. “That's very, very difficult.

“If you sit in our seats and you don't win games, it's hard to go out, and it's hard to feel good about yourself. Our whole life revolves around this.

“I feel for them. I've been there.”

