WPIAL alum Q&A with Blackhawk grad Chassidy Omogrosso

Scoring 1,000 points in both high school and college basketball is a rare accomplishment.

Chassidy Omogrosso recently reached that mark in college at Duquesne, and she holds one of the top scoring totals in WPIAL history at Blackhawk. Omogrosso is featured as this week's WPIAL alum Q&A.

Omogrosso was a four-year contributor at guard for the Cougars, beginning in 2011-12. That season, Blackhawk finished 24-5, defeating West Mifflin and New Castle in the WPIAL playoffs, before falling to South Park in the Class AAA semifinals. Blackhawk also qualified for the PIAA postseason, and reached the quarterfinals, which resulted in a defeat to Chartiers Valley.

The following season, the Cougars were even better, compiling a record of 27-2. After finishing the regular season undefeated, Blackhawk knocked off West Mifflin and Belle Vernon in the postseason, but Elizabeth Forward eliminated the Cougars in the semifinals. Blackhawk also made a run in the state playoffs, but could not get past South Park in the semifinals.

Omogrosso and the Cougars got over the hump in 2013-14, winning a pair of titles. Blackhawk went 28-2, winning the WPIAL Class AAA championship with a 62-55 victory against South Park. From there, the Cougars made it to the PIAA finals, and bested Archbishop Wood, 51-43. In that contest, Omogrosso netted a game-high 26 points. For the entire campaign, she averaged 21.6 points, and was named the AP Pennsylvania Class AAA Player of the Year.

In her senior season, Omogrosso helped the Cougars repeat in both the district and the state. The Cougars finished with a record of 28-3, defeating South Fayette, 65-54, in the WPIAL title game, and once again knocking off Archbishop Wood in the PIAA championship 46-40, with Omogrosso scoring 23. Omogrosso increased her scoring average to 27.1, and was again named the AP Pennsylvania Class AAA Player of the Year.

For her career at Blackhawk, Omogrosso scored 2,686 points, which ranked sixth all time among WPIAL girls. She also finished her varsity career with a team record of 107-12.

Omogrosso matriculated to Duquesne for the 2015-16 season and immediately became a key part of the Dukes' rotation, as she played in all 34 games, including 18 starts. The guard averaged 8.5 points and 2.1 rebounds, knocked down 56 3-pointers, and added 38 assists and 21 steals. For her efforts, Omogrosso was named to the Atlantic 10 All-Rookie Team. She also helped propel Duquesne to a record of 28-6, including a conference mark of 13-3. The Dukes qualified for the NCAA Tournament for the first time in school history, and they defeated Seton Hall, 97-76, in the first round. The Dukes' season concluded with a loss to UConn in the second round.

Last season, Omogrosso increased her output in nearly every statistical category. In 33 games, all starts, she averaged a team-best 13.7 points and 3 rebounds, stroked 66 shots from behind the arc, sank nearly 87 percent of her foul shots, dished out 88 assists and added 34 steals. The Dukes took a step back, however, finishing at 18-16, and 8-8 in Atlantic 10 Conference action. Duquesne qualified for the WNIT, but fell to Drexel in the first round.

This campaign, Omogrosso is leading the team to tremendous success. Through 19 games, she's averaging a team-leading 17.3 points, as well as 2.5 rebounds. Additionally, she's connected on nearly 40 percent of her 3-pointers, and has compiled 61 assists and 23 steals. The Dukes are 16-3, including 6-0 in the conference.

Omogrosso dedicated time from her schedule to answer questions about her best attribute on the floor, the team's successful start to this season, and her favorite moments from high school.

Your scoring output has increased significantly in each of your three seasons at Duquesne. What has been key to this improvement?

The key to my scoring improvement for the past three years is just confidence in my game and working every day to be better. If I was staying the same every year, then I know I'm not working hard enough.

What is your best attribute on the floor?

My best attribute on the floor is my leadership and scoring capabilities — being able to score in multiple ways.

In which area is your greatest focus for improvement?

My greatest focus for improvement has been my defense. I feel I have definitely tried to step up on that end of the floor, because I know my team needs me on defense just as much as on offense.

What has been the most enjoyable road venue in which you have played?

The most enjoyable road venue to play at was probably at UConn my freshman year (NCAA), or at Virginia University.

Why has the team been successful this season?

We have been successful thus far because I feel we are more experienced, so we are trying to perfect what we do on the floor, and our team chemistry is very strong this year. We have been playing together as a team and sticking together to carry us. We also have very high expectations, so we are trying to play as hard as we can.

What led to your decision to attend Duquesne?

I chose Duquesne because I knew it was a great basketball program coming in, as well as that I had great relationships with the coaches. It is also close to home, so my family is still able to watch me play.

What is your major and ideal future profession?

I am majoring in integrated marketing communications, with a minor in business.

What has been your most difficult college class?

My most difficult class is probably Spanish, or an Excel class I took.

Why was the team so dominant during your time at Blackhawk?

At Blackhawk, we were very dominant because the girls I came in with as freshmen I had been playing with since third grade. My class was always a dominant class, so that carried us into high school. Our coach, Steve Lodovico, also put us in position to win and benefit us in the best way possible every game.

What was your fondest high-school memory?

My fondest high school memory was definitely winning back-to-back WPIAL titles and state titles my junior and senior year.

Do you still keep in touch with high-school teammates and coaches, and do you follow WPIAL basketball?

Yes, I still keep in touch with a couple girls and my coaches. He still calls to wish me luck or congratulate me. I do still follow WPIAL basketball, because I still know some of the younger girls.

If you could bring back any canceled TV show, which would you choose?

“Hannah Montana.”

Sean Meyers is a freelance writer.