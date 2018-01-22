Duquesne's Eric Williams earns another A-10 Rookie of the Week honor

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Any Atlantic 10 player getting tired of Duquesne's Eric Williams Jr. being named conference rookie of the week might want to think about guarding him and boxing him off the boards

Williams earned the distinction for the fourth time this season after putting up double-doubles against Saint Louis and George Mason.

In the loss to Saint Louis, he barely reached the benchmark, scoring 10 points with 11 rebounds. But he went well into double-digit scoring Saturday in the double-overtime victory against George Mason with 34 points and 11 rebounds.

Eric Williams, Jr. was a beast in @DuqMBB overtime win against Mason, with 34 points and 11 rebounds to earn #A10MBB Co-Rookie of the Week: https://t.co/QfN8dMr98F pic.twitter.com/0Ly3FpqCm5 — Atlantic 10 MBB (@A10MBB) January 22, 2018

He set a school record for 3-pointers (nine) and a Duquesne freshman record for points. He also holds the school freshman record for rebounds (16), set Dec. 6 against Stetson.

Double-doubles are Williams' specialty. He has three in a row and nine for the season, tied for the most in the A-10 and fifth in the nation.

ERIC. WILLIAMS. JR.Duquesne and George Mason tied 75-75. Headed to overtime in Pittsburgh. pic.twitter.com/oLHeRWk4YJ — A10Talk (@A10Talk) January 20, 2018

With an average of 9.8 rebounds per game (the best at Duquesne in eight years), Williams is fourth among the nation's freshmen and No. 1 in the conference (all players).

Williams, who leads the team in dunks (15) and is second in 3-pointers (44), needs one more rookie of the week honor to tie Robert Mitchell (2007) and T.J. McConnell (2011) for the most at Duquesne.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.