Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Duquesne

Duquesne's Eric Williams earns another A-10 Rookie of the Week honor

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, 7:54 p.m.
Duquesne's Eric Williams Jr. hits a 3-pointer to tie the score with time running out against George Mason in the second half Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, at A.J. Palumbo Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Duquesne's Eric Williams Jr. hits a 3-pointer to tie the score with time running out against George Mason in the second half Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, at A.J. Palumbo Center.

Updated 10 hours ago

Any Atlantic 10 player getting tired of Duquesne's Eric Williams Jr. being named conference rookie of the week might want to think about guarding him and boxing him off the boards

Williams earned the distinction for the fourth time this season after putting up double-doubles against Saint Louis and George Mason.

In the loss to Saint Louis, he barely reached the benchmark, scoring 10 points with 11 rebounds. But he went well into double-digit scoring Saturday in the double-overtime victory against George Mason with 34 points and 11 rebounds.

He set a school record for 3-pointers (nine) and a Duquesne freshman record for points. He also holds the school freshman record for rebounds (16), set Dec. 6 against Stetson.

Double-doubles are Williams' specialty. He has three in a row and nine for the season, tied for the most in the A-10 and fifth in the nation.

With an average of 9.8 rebounds per game (the best at Duquesne in eight years), Williams is fourth among the nation's freshmen and No. 1 in the conference (all players).

Williams, who leads the team in dunks (15) and is second in 3-pointers (44), needs one more rookie of the week honor to tie Robert Mitchell (2007) and T.J. McConnell (2011) for the most at Duquesne.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.