Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Duquesne

Duquesne braces for toughest test at A-10 leader Rhode Island

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Friday, Jan. 26, 2018, 8:33 p.m.
Duquesne's Mike Lewis II scores past Richmond's Grant Golden in the second half Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018 at A.J. Palumbo Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Duquesne's Mike Lewis II scores past Richmond's Grant Golden in the second half Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018 at A.J. Palumbo Center.

Updated 8 hours ago

When Duquesne visits Atlantic 10 leader Rhode Island on Saturday, coach Keith Dambrot can use the game as a gauge of how far the Dukes have progressed through 22 games.

Win or lose, he will be just as interested — if not more so — in how his team reacts next week when its quest for A-10 relevance continues.

Duquesne (14-7, 5-3) lost to Richmond on Wednesday, but a victory in the noisy Ryan Center in Kingston, R.I., would be stunning and uplifting. In the event of a loss to 24th-ranked Rhode Island (16-3, 8-0), it's Dambrot's job to make sure the effect isn't devastating.

“We haven't got popped, bang-bang-bang, in the mouth,” he said, referring to his team's conference record. “We've only been hit, bang.

“What's their belief structure when it really matters? Do we get despondent? Do we get depressed? What's their fragility level? It's hard to know.”

Even a victory requires the coach to keep a handle on his players.

“Do we get prosperity drunk?” he said.

Dambrot doesn't want one game, win or lose, to affect the next one negatively.

He recalls the 2011 season when Ohio beat his Akron team 80-55 on March 1, and Kent State followed up with a 79-68 victory.

Akron won the next four games, including the MAC Tournament championship game against Kent State in overtime 66-65.

Duquesne junior guard Tarin Smith doesn't believe what has happened over the past four games, three of which went into overtime, will affect the team.

“It's a little mentally draining, but Coach Dambrot prepared us to be a mentally tough team,” he said.

When Dambrot takes off his psychologist hat and starts to study his game plan for Rhode Island, he knows it's best to slow the pace against a talented team that has won 11 in a row.

“If the game goes fast, we have no chance,” he said. “We have to take our time on offense and make sure we play at a very slow pace so there's fewer possessions in the game.

“Which means, if we can score at the end of the (shot) clock, now we have a chance to frustrate them, keep the game close to the 10-minute mark, get down to the 4-minute mark and see what we can do in the last 4 minutes.”

But those carefully selected shots must go in the basket. Duquesne, an 18-point underdog, can't have another collective 4-for-28 shooting effort from guards Mike Lewis II and Rene Castro-Caneddy, which is what happened in the Richmond game.

“But they've been pretty consistent all year,” Dambrot said. “Those guys put time in the gym. When people put time in the gym, you really can't get upset with them.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.