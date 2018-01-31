Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Duquesne

Duquesne holds on for 1st win at George Washington in 8 years

The Associated Press | Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018, 10:48 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

WASHINGTON — Eric Williams Jr. hit the second of two free throws with 11 seconds left to allow Duquesne to hold off George Washington, 75-73, on Wednesday night.

The Dukes rebounded from Saturday's last-second loss at first-place Rhode Island by snapping a five-game losing streak at Smith Center. They beat the Colonials on their home court for the first time since Feb. 6, 2010.

George Washington held a 36-33 lead at intermission, but the Dukes took the lead for good on Tarin Smith's 3-pointer with 12:36 left to break a 49-49 tie. Yuta Watanabe hit a 3 with 12 seconds left to get the Colonials within 73-71, and after Williams hit the second of two free throws, Terry Nolan Jr. scored at the basket to make it 74-73 with 5 seconds remaining. Kellon Taylor hit the first of two from the line with 1 second left to create the final margin. Mike Lewis II hit 3 of 5 from 3-point range and finished with 17 points to lead Duquesne (15-8, 6-4 Atlantic 10), with Smith adding 15.

Patrick Steeves scored 23 points to lead the Colonials (9-13, 2-7).

