Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Duquesne

After years of frustration, Duquesne making waves in Atlantic 10

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, 3:27 p.m.
The Duquesne bench reacts after Eric Williams hit a three pointer against George Mason in the first overtime Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018 at A.J. Palumbo Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Duquesne bench reacts after Eric Williams hit a three pointer against George Mason in the first overtime Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018 at A.J. Palumbo Center.
Duquesne coach Keith Dambrot urges on his team against George Mason in the first half Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, at A.J. Palumbo Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Duquesne coach Keith Dambrot urges on his team against George Mason in the first half Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, at A.J. Palumbo Center.

Updated 4 hours ago

After years of frustration and defeat, Duquesne is finally making an impact.

The Dukes are 15-8, 6-4 and only one-half game from second place in the Atlantic 10 entering Saturday's game against St. Bonaventure at Palumbo Center.

But it hasn't been easy. The Dukes won five more games through January than last year's team managed to win all season. But five of the past six have been tense struggles, each one decided by seven points or fewer. Duquesne was 3-2 in that stretch.

Coach Keith Dambrot told athletic director Dave Harper the reduced margin for error has made him a better coach because every move he makes is so important.

Meanwhile, leading scorer Mike Lewis, a sophomore guard, said likes the excitement generated in those close games, but he laughed and said, “I think I found a gray hair the other day, at 19.”

He's usually one to stay out of the spotlight, but he admitted he welcomes the added attention the Dukes are receiving around town and on campus.

“You're not only playing for yourself at this point. You're playing for the school,” he said. “Now we're playing to try and change history. I'm starting to feel a little like a college basketball player.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me