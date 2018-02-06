Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Duquesne

Close losses 'emotionally draining' for Duquesne men's basketball

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, 4:06 p.m.
Duquesne's Eric Williams tries a steal on Richmond's Jacob Gilyard in the second half Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018 at A.J. Palumbo Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Duquesne's Eric Williams tries a steal on Richmond's Jacob Gilyard in the second half Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018 at A.J. Palumbo Center.

Updated 5 hours ago

Duquesne coach Keith Dambrot said playing close games one after another can wear on a team.

But he also knows keeping his players fresh might be as important as deciding what defense to play or when to substitute.

The Dukes (15-9, 6-5 Atlantic 10) will visit Dayton (10-12, 4-6) Wednesday night at UD Arena, hoping to reverse a slide in which they've lost five of eight games. Seven have been decided by seven or fewer points.

“You play a lot of close games, man, that's emotionally draining,” Dambrot said. “The good thing about this one, there are going to be 13,000 people. If you played in front of 800 people, you're in danger land. It's hard to self-motivate after you've been in a couple of big games.

“We won't have any trouble motivating them.”

The Dukes have played in front of big crowds of 10,118 against Pitt at PPG Paints Arena and 7,000-plus at VCU and Rhode Island, losing all three. Dambrot admitted his players were “a little jittery” at the beginning of last Saturday's loss to St. Bonaventure at Palumbo where a season-high 3,411 made noise all night.

Winning a few of those games in tough environments — starting Wednesday — would help Dambrot's quest to make the program nationally relevant.

“I'm caught in a quagmire,” he said. “I have really super-high expectations, but I also have to be realistic with my guys.”

In other words, it's not all bad to lose close games to the best teams in the league.

“I think the one thing you have to do, you have to celebrate the small victories when you're first building something,” Dambrot said. “Otherwise, you let the enjoyment of the moment disappear and pretty soon it becomes drudgery for the guys and that's not good.

“It's not acceptable not to win, but it's better than what it used to be.”

Duquesne defeated Dayton, 70-62, at Palumbo on Dec. 30, but he wants to see improvement over that performance Wednesday.

“I went back and looked at the tape,” he said. “I didn't think we played all that great. We played good enough to win, and we played good at crunch. But we didn't play great in between.

“The biggest thing for us is we have to hold them completely accountable at the defensive end. We have to sub defensive mistakes, so they understand that's how we have to win.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me