Duquesne enters Fordham game with renewed resolve

In an attempt to will his slumping team to victory, Duquesne coach Keith Dambrot could plead with the players until his throat hurts.

He can order extra shooting drills.

He even can take away the syrup with their morning French toast.But nothing may work as well as these words from sophomore guard Mike Lewis:“The last couple games we looked like the old Dukes,” he said.Almost nothing could be worse than that.Duquesne hits a crossroads at noon Saturday when it meets Fordham at Palumbo Center. The Dukes (15-10, 6-6) are 3-6 since starting their Atlantic 10 schedule 3-0, a run that included a 64-41 victory at Fordham.So, several hours after the team returned to campus at 3:30 a.m. on Thursday from its 88-73 loss at Dayton — the largest margin of defeat this season — Dambrot told everyone to report for a film session. But what he really wanted to do was talk.

Lewis said the message was clear:

“Do you want to just be OK with the decent season we had and write off the rest of the games?” Lewis said. “Or, do you want to make a push to win the A-10 Tournament?”

Everyone made the obvious choice, but the team needs better defense and rebounding just to win Saturday. The offense isn't bad, scoring at a pace of more than 76 points over the past three games.

Dambrot knows there's enough talent on his team to beat most A-10 teams. How else to explain the three overtime games and two others decided by buzzer-beating, tie-breaking 3-pointers?

He wants to see his team win a game when it's tired or not playing well.

“You have to be good to do that,” he said.But there's a lot involved in being good.“Who feels good about themselves? Who has enough mental toughness to fight through the fatigue?” he said.

“It all comes down to, who has the discipline to be great? That's what makes coaching hard.”

Lewis said all teams are tired this late in the season, but it can be overcome.

“I watched film. We do look a little sluggish,” he said. “It's something we have to get through.”

Dambrot knows pep talks from the coach aren't enough. Most motivation must be self-generated, he said.

“They get tired of Knute Rockne,” he said.

He called Saturday's game “a trap,” based on the earlier 23-point victory he said was not as easy as the final score indicated.

He said Fordham (8-15, 3-8) employs defenses that mix hard man-to-man concepts with zone at the same time.

“Which nobody in the country does,” he said.

“We have to get ready quick. They are good enough with what they do to give us a hard time if we're not ready to go.”

Asked if it's possible for a team to hit a wall late in the season, he politely protested.

“Yeah, but I'm not thinking about that,” he said. “Don't put that in my head. I'm a positive guy.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.