Duquesne women's coach Dan Burt rants: 'We're soft'

Duquesne women's basketball coach Dan Burt never raised his voice and only once did he lightly tap the table in frustration.

But in an epic rant, he accused his team of failing to play defense and repeatedly called his players “soft” after the Dukes' 69-50 loss to Saint Joseph's on Saturday at Palumbo Center.

“We got punked, simple as that,” Burt said after the game. “That's the theme of this whole press conference. We're soft. If our kids don't like it, too bad. We're soft until proven otherwise.”

Before the game, Duquesne was listed as one of the first four out of the NCAA Tournament in the most recent ESPN bracketology. But an outstanding record that now sits at 20-5 (10-2 in the Atlantic 10) did nothing to make Burt feel better.

“I should have gotten after them,” he said, noting that he didn't like how his team looked in the pregame shoot-around. “I'm livid because our expectations are completely different (than other teams).

“You can't play like that and expect to win a championship or expect to be an at-large team to the NCAA Tournament. We looked like a bunch of freshmen and sophomores. We looked like a bunch of kids who didn't care.”

Much of his frustration was aimed as his leading scorer, Julijana Vojinovic, who is fifth in the A-10 in scoring (17.9 points per game) but managed only 10 points on 3-of-10 shooting Saturday. He threatened to bench her if her defense doesn't improve.

“(Vojinovic) doesn't want to guard anybody,” he said. “(Vojinovic) just wants to shoot the basketball. (Vojinovic) just wants to dribble the basketball and play on offense. Either she's going to have to guard people, or we're going to have to sit her. I just can't watch it anymore. I'll lose my mind.”

Burt said he was angry at all his guards.

“We don't cut hard. We don't set screens,” he said. “But as soon as practice ends, ‘I'm out the door because we're pretty good, and I'm in double figures every day, but I won't sit down and guard.' ”

Burt hopes the team gets his message before its next game Wednesday at Saint Louis, when Conor Richardson is expected to return from an injury.

“Not a moment too soon,” he said.

