Struggling Duquesne loses to Saint Joseph's

PHILADELPHIA — Shavar Newkirk had 26 points and a career-high 10 assists, and Saint Joseph's rolled to an 82-75 victory over Duquesne on Saturday night for its third consecutive win.

Newkirk was 7 of 15 from the field, made 10 of 11 free throws and collected his third double-double. Nick Robinson had season-highs with 16 points and 11 rebounds for Saint Joseph's (12-14, 7-7 Atlantic 10).

Rene Castro-Caneddy scored 21 points to lead Duquesne (15-12, 6-8), which has lost six of its last seven. Eric Williams Jr. added 18 points, 12 rebounds and three steals.

Robinson's 3-pointer gave the Hawks a double-digit lead with 11 minutes, 44 seconds remaining in the first half, but Duquesne closed the half on a 10-4 surge to pull within 36-31.

The Dukes stayed within single digits before Saint Joseph's pulled away with a 12-3 surge and had a 13-point lead with 2:45 left.

Duquesne struggled from the field, making 27 of 71 field-goal attempts (38 percent). Tydus Verhoeven had four of the Dukes eight blocked shots, but he was scoreless in 23 minutes.

Newkirk's 10 assists matched Duquesne's total.

Saint Joseph's made 26 of 59 shots (44.1 percent) and were 21 of 29 from the free-throw line. The Dukes made 11 of 17 free throws.