Duquesne giving away LeBron James bobbleheads Saturday -- what about the real thing showing up?

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The first 500 people who walk into Palumbo Center on Saturday for Duquesne's game against Davidson will receive a LeBron James bobblehead.

Coach Keith Dambrot, who coached James at Akron's St. Vincent-St. Mary High School, was asked Friday if the Cleveland Cavaliers star will make his first appearance at a Duquesne game.

“Only if he can play for us,” Dambrot said. “If three-fourths of his body showed up, I think we'd win the game.”

Davidson coach Bob McKillop's most famous player also can't play. James' NBA rival, Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors, will be busy with the Oklahoma City Thunder on the West Coast. Curry played at Davidson from 2006-2009.

Dambrot favors his own guy, anyway.

“They can bring Steph Curry, but I'll take LeBron,” Dambrot said. “(McKillop) would probably take Curry, but he's biased.”

For the record, the Cavaliers, who played in Memphis on Friday, are off Saturday.

Just sayin'

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.