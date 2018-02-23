Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Duquesne

Duquesne giving away LeBron James bobbleheads Saturday -- what about the real thing showing up?

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, 12:24 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

The first 500 people who walk into Palumbo Center on Saturday for Duquesne's game against Davidson will receive a LeBron James bobblehead.

Coach Keith Dambrot, who coached James at Akron's St. Vincent-St. Mary High School, was asked Friday if the Cleveland Cavaliers star will make his first appearance at a Duquesne game.

“Only if he can play for us,” Dambrot said. “If three-fourths of his body showed up, I think we'd win the game.”

Davidson coach Bob McKillop's most famous player also can't play. James' NBA rival, Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors, will be busy with the Oklahoma City Thunder on the West Coast. Curry played at Davidson from 2006-2009.

Dambrot favors his own guy, anyway.

“They can bring Steph Curry, but I'll take LeBron,” Dambrot said. “(McKillop) would probably take Curry, but he's biased.”

For the record, the Cavaliers, who played in Memphis on Friday, are off Saturday.

Just sayin'

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me