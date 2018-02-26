Viral video of Duquesne's Mike Lewis II giving food to apparent homeless woman

Mike Lewis II has been a prominent part of a resurgence of the Duquesne basketball program this season. But it was a selfless gesture that's made him earn more recognition in Pittsburgh and beyond.

Lewis II, a sophomore guard, appears in a short video posted to his Twitter account in which he gives a pizza and wings to a woman he said he'd seen had been living in her car Uptown.

Noticed a lady living in her car the past week and did what I could, don't just walk past people if you can help do so #GodsPlan pic.twitter.com/xXmzSM0eso — Mike Lewis II® (@MrEightball1) February 25, 2018

The tweet had been viewed more than 600,000 times in the first 30 hours after it was posted late Sunday morning. Written in the post is: "Noticed a lady living in her car the past week and did what I could, don't just walk past people if you can help do so (prayer hands) #GodsPlan."

The 30-second video shows Lewis II knocking on the window of the car and after the woman answers, he says, "I'm sorry to bother you; I've noticed you have been out here all week. I play basketball up at Duquesne, (and) we got some food today, so I just wanted to give you a pizza and some wings…. I just wanted to give this to you."

Lewis II is a St. Louis native and one of the few holdovers from the final season of the coach Jim Ferry era that ended last year. He averaged 14.1 points as a freshman and is averaging 14.4 points this season in starting 27 games for the Dukes (15-14), who with two more wins can tie for the third-most for the program for any season over the past 37 years.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.