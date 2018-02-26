Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Duquesne

Viral video of Duquesne's Mike Lewis II giving food to apparent homeless woman

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, 4:24 p.m.
Duquesne University's Mike Lewis II puts in a layup when Duquesne hosted Fordham at the A.J. Palumbo Center, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Duquesne University's Mike Lewis II puts in a layup when Duquesne hosted Fordham at the A.J. Palumbo Center, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017.

Updated 2 hours ago

Mike Lewis II has been a prominent part of a resurgence of the Duquesne basketball program this season. But it was a selfless gesture that's made him earn more recognition in Pittsburgh and beyond.

Lewis II, a sophomore guard, appears in a short video posted to his Twitter account in which he gives a pizza and wings to a woman he said he'd seen had been living in her car Uptown.

The tweet had been viewed more than 600,000 times in the first 30 hours after it was posted late Sunday morning. Written in the post is: "Noticed a lady living in her car the past week and did what I could, don't just walk past people if you can help do so (prayer hands) #GodsPlan."

The 30-second video shows Lewis II knocking on the window of the car and after the woman answers, he says, "I'm sorry to bother you; I've noticed you have been out here all week. I play basketball up at Duquesne, (and) we got some food today, so I just wanted to give you a pizza and some wings…. I just wanted to give this to you."

Lewis II is a St. Louis native and one of the few holdovers from the final season of the coach Jim Ferry era that ended last year. He averaged 14.1 points as a freshman and is averaging 14.4 points this season in starting 27 games for the Dukes (15-14), who with two more wins can tie for the third-most for the program for any season over the past 37 years.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

