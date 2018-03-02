Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Duquesne

Second-seeded Duquesne women ousted early in A-10 Tournament

Staff Reports | Friday, March 2, 2018, 7:54 p.m.

Updated 20 hours ago

RICHMOND, Va. — Saint Louis' Jackie Kemph tied a career-high with 28 points as seventh-seeded Saint Louis upset second-seed Duquesne, 71-65, on Friday in the Atlantic 10 quarterfinals at Richmond Coliseum.

The Dukes defeated the Billikens, 77-66, in their regular-season meeting in Saint Louis just 16 days ago.

Kemph scored 14 points in the second quarter to keep the Billikens within one point of Duquesne, 39-38, at halftime. The Dukes built their lead on the strength of 14 points from Julijana Vojinovic.

But in the second half, Vojinovic was held to three points — a 3-point shot with 19.5 seconds left — as Saint Louis slowly pulled ahead.

The Billikens led 65-60 with 4 minutes, 8 seconds remaining in the game, and neither team scored again until there were 33 seconds left. Kerri McMahan made 5 of 6 free throws down the stretch to help seal the win for Saint Louis.

Kadri-Ann Lass led the Dukes (23-7) with 18 points. Vojinovic added 17, and Conor Richardson (Carlynton) and Chassidy Omogrosso (Blackhawk) had 11 each. Paige Rakers added 15 points for Saint Louis.

