Duquesne falters late, drops regular-season finale at UMass
Updated 16 hours ago
AMHERST, Mass. — Mike Lewis II and Tarin Smith scored 17 points apiece, but Duquesne lost 85-75 to Massachusetts in its regular-season finale Saturday.
Rene Castro-Caneddy scored 12 and Jordan Robinson 10 for the Dukes (16-15, 7-11 Atlantic 10), who will be the 10th seed for the conference tournament and play the undetermined No. 7 seed at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
Lewis II made a 3-pointer with 2 minutes, 52 seconds left and Duquesne trailed 72-70, but the Minutemen went on an 11-0 run to seal the win. UMass led 58-47 with 12:13 to go before the Dukes went on an 11-0 spurt and knotted it with Eric James' 3-pointer with 9:35 left.
Malik Hines made all eight of his shots for 20 points, and C.J. Anderson scored 12 points and tied a career-high 12 assists for Massachusetts (12-19, 5-13), which shot 58 percent (32 of 55) including 9 of 16 from 3-point range.