Duquesne

Duquesne men eliminated from Atlantic 10 tourney

The Associated Press | Thursday, March 8, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
Duquesne' Rene Castro-Caneddy shoots in front of Richmond's Julius Johnson during the first half in the second round of the Atlantic 10 Tournament at Capital One Arena on March 8, 2018 in Washington.
Getty Images
Updated 7 hours ago

WASHINGTON — Jacob Gilyard scored 20 points, Nick Sherod had 17 and Richmond cruised to an 81-68 victory over Duquesne on Thursday night in the second round of the Atlantic 10 Tournament.

Rene Castro-Caneddy scored 17 points, and Mike Lewis II added 14 for No. 10 seed Duquesne (16-16).

The Dukes pulled to 53-45 with 13 minutes left, but the Spiders answered with a 14-3 surge and led by double digits the rest of the way.

The seventh-seeded Spiders (12-19) advance to a Friday quarterfinal game against No. 2 seed St. Bonaventure (24-6).

Khwan Fore added 14 points, Julius Johnson had 11 and Grant Golden chipped in 10 for Richmond, which shot 57 percent overall. Gilyard made three of the Spiders' nine 3-pointers.

Richmond opened the game on a 16-5 run, built a 41-33 halftime lead and never trailed.

