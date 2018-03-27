Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Duquesne

Duquesne's Rene Castro-Caneddy heading to San Antonio for 3x3 tournament

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Tuesday, March 27, 2018, 10:45 p.m.
Duquesne's Rene Castro-Caneddy scores past George Mason' Jaire Grayer in the second half Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018 at A.J. Palumbo Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Duquesne's Rene Castro-Caneddy is going to San Antonio as part of the upcoming Final Four weekend.

Caneddy is one of four players chosen to represent the Atlantic 10 in the first Dos Equis 3X3U National Championship.

The event will match 32 four-man teams consisting of players from every Division I college basketball conference against each other in a three day, 3-on-3 tournament. The teams, comprised of players who have exhausted their collegiate eligibility, will compete for a $100,000 prize pool.

The event will be shown on Twitter and ESPN2 from Friday through Sunday at St. Mary's University's in San Antonio.

Playing under first-year Duquesne coach Keith Dambrot, Castro-Caneddy nearly doubled his scoring average from 7.1 in 2017 to 13.3 this season. Caneddy, who was the only Duquesne player to start all 32 games, scored 20 or more eight times and led the Dukes with 108 assists (3.4 per game).

The event will follow general international 3-on-3 rules, including:

• One basket on a single half court

• Two teams of four players (including one substitute per team)

• 12-second shot-clock

• One point per basket inside the arc, two points per basket behind the arc

• First team to reach 21 points or best score after 10 minutes wins.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

