Duquesne loses forwards Kratholm and Krivacevic
Updated 2 hours ago
Duquesne has released forwards Nicholas Kratholm and Marko Krivacevic from their scholarships, bringing to four the number of players who are leaving the program.
Kratholm, a 6-foot-8 freshman who played in only two of the final 24 games, made his mark in the loss to Pitt Dec. 1 at PPG Paints Arena when he hit two 3-pointers in less than a minute of the second half. For the season, he totaled nine points and 10 rebounds.
Krivacevic, a 6-9 junior, played in eight games, earning a start for the Fordham game Feb. 10. Overall, he recorded 10 points and seven rebounds and also hit two 3-pointers in the second half of a game, the 75-73 victory Jan. 31 at George Washington.
Duquesne coach Keith Dambrot, who is bringing five transfers onto the roster after they sat out the 2017-18 season, also has lost guard Tarin Smith and center Tydus Verhoeven. Smith has transferred to Connecticut.
Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.