Duquesne loses forwards Kratholm and Krivacevic

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Monday, April 30, 2018, 5:00 p.m.

Duquesne has released forwards Nicholas Kratholm and Marko Krivacevic from their scholarships, bringing to four the number of players who are leaving the program.

Kratholm, a 6-foot-8 freshman who played in only two of the final 24 games, made his mark in the loss to Pitt Dec. 1 at PPG Paints Arena when he hit two 3-pointers in less than a minute of the second half. For the season, he totaled nine points and 10 rebounds.

Krivacevic, a 6-9 junior, played in eight games, earning a start for the Fordham game Feb. 10. Overall, he recorded 10 points and seven rebounds and also hit two 3-pointers in the second half of a game, the 75-73 victory Jan. 31 at George Washington.

Duquesne coach Keith Dambrot, who is bringing five transfers onto the roster after they sat out the 2017-18 season, also has lost guard Tarin Smith and center Tydus Verhoeven. Smith has transferred to Connecticut.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

