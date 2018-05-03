Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Duquesne

Duquesne lands seventh recruit Michigan guard Lamar Norman Jr.

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Thursday, May 3, 2018, 2:24 p.m.
Coach Keith Dambrot led Duquesne to its third consecutive victory Saturday afternoon.

Updated 6 hours ago

Duquesne coach Keith Dambrot increased his 2018-19 recruiting class to seven members Thursday when Lamar Norman Jr., a three-star prospect from Wyoming, Mich., signed a scholarship agreement.

Norman, a 6-3 guard, is the No. 10 prospect in Michigan, according to 247sports.com. He averaged 26.4 points per game while leading Godwin Heights High School to a 21-2 record this season.

“Lamar is an explosive, Atlantic 10-caliber athlete who played for an outstanding high school program,” Dambrot said. “He has above-the-rim athleticism combined with the ability to really shoot it. He's a proven winner who we look forward to having as part of our program.”

Norman, a two-time all-state selection, finished as Godwin Heights' all-time leading scorer. The school compiled an 89-9 record and won the 2015 state championship and three district titles during Norman's four-year career.

The other six members of Duquesne's recruiting class are forward Gavin Bizeau of Plainfield, Ind.; guard Sincere Carry of Solon, Ohio; forward Amari Kelly of Roosevelt, N.Y.; forward Austin Rotroff of Wauseon, Ohio; center Dylan Swingle of Chillicothe, Ohio; and guard Brandon Wade of Ann Arbor, Mich.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

