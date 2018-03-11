Big names, top programs highlight Pittsburgh pod in NCAA Tournament

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The opening weekend of March Madness won't include any Western Pennsylvania teams, but Pittsburgh won't lack for star power.

One of the NCAA's top seeds, the winningest coach in NCAA men's basketball history, some of the most touted NBA draft prospects and at least one WPIAL alumnus will appear at PPG Paints Arena for the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday and Saturday.

It begins at 12:15 p.m. Thursday at PPG Paints Arena with a game between Rhode Island and Oklahoma, followed by Duke against Iona at 2:45 p.m. Villanova plays the winner of a play-in game between LIU-Brooklyn and Radford at 6:50 p.m., and Virginia Tech plays Alabama at 9:20 p.m.

Villanova, the No. 1 seed in the East Region, and Duke, the No. 2 seed in the Midwest, headline the eight teams. The Wildcats (2016) and Blue Devils ('15) won two of the past three NCAA titles and are among the favorites once again.

Villanova (30-4) will appear in Pittsburgh for the NCAA Tournament for the second time in four seasons. The Wildcats also came as a No. 1 seed in 2015, when they were upset by North Carolina State in the second round — a game made Internet famous when television cameras captured a crying piccolo player in the Villanova band.

The first-round opponent for Villanova won't be known until Tuesday night, as LIU-Brooklyn (18-16) and Radford (22-12) meet in a First Four game in Dayton.

Jeannette graduate Julian Batts is a sophomore guard for LIU-Brooklyn.

Another former WPIAL star is guaranteed to appear in Pittsburgh on Thursday, as Devin Wilson (Montour) and East Region No. 8 Virginia Tech (21-11) will play No. 9 Alabama (19-15). The winner of that game will play the winner of the Villanova game.

Duke (26-7), led by legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski (1,097 career victories), will play No. 15 Iona (20-13) in the first round Thursday. The winner of that game will play the winner of No. 7 Rhode Island (25-7) and No. 10 Oklahoma (18-13).

The Pittsburgh games also feature several potential NBA lottery picks, including Duke's Marvin Bagley III and Wendell Carter Jr., Villanova's Mikal Bridges, Alabama's Collin Sexton and Oklahoma's Trae Young. Young led the NCAA in points (27.4) and assists (8.8) per game.

Bagley, Villanova's Jalen Brunson and Young are semifinalists for Citizen Naismith Trophy, which goes to the NCAA men's basketball player of the year.

Rhode Island and Iona carry some intrigue for Pittsburgh as well, as their coaches — Dan Hurley and Tim Cluess, respectively — have been mentioned as potential candidates for the Pitt coaching vacancy.

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @DGulasy_Trib.