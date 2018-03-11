Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
March Madness

Five mid-major Cinderellas that could bust your bracket

Usa Today | Sunday, March 11, 2018, 5:33 p.m.
Rhode Island head coach Dan Hurley celebrates a play with guard E.C. Matthews during the first half of an NCAA college basketball championship game against Davidson in the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament, Sunday, March 11, 2018, in Washington.
Associated Press
Rhode Island head coach Dan Hurley celebrates a play with guard E.C. Matthews during the first half of an NCAA college basketball championship game against Davidson in the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament, Sunday, March 11, 2018, in Washington.
Loyola head coach Porter Moser, center, looks to his team during NCAA college basketball practice in Chicago, Friday, March 9, 2018. Loyola locks up 1st March Madness appearance in 33 years.
Associated Press
Loyola head coach Porter Moser, center, looks to his team during NCAA college basketball practice in Chicago, Friday, March 9, 2018. Loyola locks up 1st March Madness appearance in 33 years.
Nevada guard Kendall Stephens (21) celebrates with the fans after his team wins 79-74 over UNLV following the second half of an NCAA college basketball quarterfinals game in the Mountain West Conference tournament, Thursday, March 8, 2018, in Las Vegas.
Associated Press
Nevada guard Kendall Stephens (21) celebrates with the fans after his team wins 79-74 over UNLV following the second half of an NCAA college basketball quarterfinals game in the Mountain West Conference tournament, Thursday, March 8, 2018, in Las Vegas.

Updated 1 hour ago

Five mid-major Cinderellas that could bust your bracket:

Rhode Island

Despite a late-season skid that probably offset a much-better seeding for the Rams, coach Dan Hurley's team is one of the most dangerous mid-major teams around. Rhode Island, a No. 11 seed last year, was a possession away from the Sweet 16 in a Round-of-32 loss to Final Four finisher Oregon. And everyone's back from that team, including dynamic guards E.C. Matthews and Jared Terrell.

Despite a down year in the Atlantic 10, Rhode Island played a tough schedule and will be ready to do some damage in the opening rounds. One stat that will translate in the NCAAs: Rhode Island ranks second nationally in turnover margin (5.4).

Loyola-Chicago

There's no superstar, and perhaps that's what makes the Ramblers so dangerous. Coach Porter Moser has his sharpshooters spreading the floor better than just about any team in the country, following in the philosophy of his mentor, the late Rick Majerus (Loyola ranks fifth nationally in field goal percentage).

Despite this being the program's first trip to a Dance in 33 years, don't expect this zeroed-in group to be starstruck. Loyola was the best team in the Missouri Valley (which ranked eighth in RPI), and didn't falter when it mattered late in the season. Look for freshman big man Cameron Krutwig to be an X-Factor; he initiates the in-and-out game that will fuel this team's Cinderella chances.

Nevada

The Wolf Pack won 27 games en route to the Mountain West regular-season title, and should claim an at-large bid from a mid-major league, which isn't easy to do. Their top-20 RPI is a product of one of the best non-conference schedules in the country, and this team is more battle-tested than meets the eye.

Caleb Martin averages 19.1 points a game, and Jordan Caroline averages 17.9 points and 8.8 rebounds. Both are 6-7 wings that pose as matchup nightmares to opponents. This team takes good care of the ball, ranking second nationally in assist-to-turnover ratio.

South Dakota State

The Summit League champ last year as well, the Jackrabbits drew a No. 16 in March and played to it against No. 1 Gonzaga. This March, the seeding — and this veteran team — will both be much better. The player to watch is Mike Daum. He is way under the radar and could go on a tear. The 6-9 junior averaged 23.8 points (he had a 51-point night last season) and 10.4 rebounds a game.

Murray State

There is a lot to like about the Ohio Valley champ, starting with great shooting percentages and a defense that limits opponents to fewer than 66 points a game. A player to keep your eyes on is Jonathan Stark, a lightning-quick guard who averages 21.8 points and 3.9 assists a game. He's the type of catalyst who can dictate the game's tempo, getting hot himself or creating it for his teammates.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me