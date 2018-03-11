Five mid-major Cinderellas that could bust your bracket:

Rhode Island

Despite a late-season skid that probably offset a much-better seeding for the Rams, coach Dan Hurley's team is one of the most dangerous mid-major teams around. Rhode Island, a No. 11 seed last year, was a possession away from the Sweet 16 in a Round-of-32 loss to Final Four finisher Oregon. And everyone's back from that team, including dynamic guards E.C. Matthews and Jared Terrell.

Despite a down year in the Atlantic 10, Rhode Island played a tough schedule and will be ready to do some damage in the opening rounds. One stat that will translate in the NCAAs: Rhode Island ranks second nationally in turnover margin (5.4).

WATCH: Coach Hurley and EC Matthews get emotional talking about what this Senior class has done for this program. @RhodyMBB @universityofri @nbc10 #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/67imXjTMVA — Joe Kayata (@NBC10_Joe) March 11, 2018

Loyola-Chicago

There's no superstar, and perhaps that's what makes the Ramblers so dangerous. Coach Porter Moser has his sharpshooters spreading the floor better than just about any team in the country, following in the philosophy of his mentor, the late Rick Majerus (Loyola ranks fifth nationally in field goal percentage).

Despite this being the program's first trip to a Dance in 33 years, don't expect this zeroed-in group to be starstruck. Loyola was the best team in the Missouri Valley (which ranked eighth in RPI), and didn't falter when it mattered late in the season. Look for freshman big man Cameron Krutwig to be an X-Factor; he initiates the in-and-out game that will fuel this team's Cinderella chances.

"The past is part of our future." @RamblersMBB has a unique basketball history that any program would be more than proud of. Now, this team gets a chance to write their own history in the NCAA Tournament. pic.twitter.com/psw7WYo8QH — CBS Sports CBB (@CBSSportsCBB) March 11, 2018

Nevada

The Wolf Pack won 27 games en route to the Mountain West regular-season title, and should claim an at-large bid from a mid-major league, which isn't easy to do. Their top-20 RPI is a product of one of the best non-conference schedules in the country, and this team is more battle-tested than meets the eye.

Caleb Martin averages 19.1 points a game, and Jordan Caroline averages 17.9 points and 8.8 rebounds. Both are 6-7 wings that pose as matchup nightmares to opponents. This team takes good care of the ball, ranking second nationally in assist-to-turnover ratio.

A quick look at Nevada Basketball's season thus far! #GoPack pic.twitter.com/03WhlJbYXp — Nevada Basketball (@NevadaHoops) March 11, 2018

South Dakota State

The Summit League champ last year as well, the Jackrabbits drew a No. 16 in March and played to it against No. 1 Gonzaga. This March, the seeding — and this veteran team — will both be much better. The player to watch is Mike Daum. He is way under the radar and could go on a tear. The 6-9 junior averaged 23.8 points (he had a 51-point night last season) and 10.4 rebounds a game.

Mike Daum and Co. are back to ruin your bracket again.Get to know @GoJacksMBB https://t.co/4FKp7s5cXw pic.twitter.com/yJxeRzvBJq — Mid-Major Madness (@mid_madness) March 8, 2018

Murray State

There is a lot to like about the Ohio Valley champ, starting with great shooting percentages and a defense that limits opponents to fewer than 66 points a game. A player to keep your eyes on is Jonathan Stark, a lightning-quick guard who averages 21.8 points and 3.9 assists a game. He's the type of catalyst who can dictate the game's tempo, getting hot himself or creating it for his teammates.