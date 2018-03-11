Charles Barkley, Dick Vitale rip into Oklahoma's selection for NCAA tournament

TBS' NCAA selection show may not have been a hit with viewers Sunday, to say the very least, but one aspect of the telecast that went over well was Charles Barkley's questioning of Oklahoma's inclusion in the tournament. It may not have been a complete shock to see the blunt-spoken Barkley taking issue with the underwhelming at-large selection, but some ESPN viewers might have been surprised to see Dick Vitale, college basketball's foremost cheerleader, expressing even more unhappiness about the Sooners' bid.

Each had a different critique of Oklahoma, with Barkley noting the way the Sooners stumbled badly down the stretch and Vitale wondering how they could have been chosen over in-state rival Oklahoma State. While Vitale offered his gripes to ESPN's cameras, Barkley had the opportunity to grill the tournament's selection committee chairman, Bruce Rasmussen.

"We look at the entire body of work," said Rasmussen, the athletic director at Creighton who is in his first year chairing the selection committee. "So we look at all the games. The games in November, December count the same as the games in February and March. And Oklahoma had six wins against top 35 RPI [teams]. They had some absolutely great wins. We know that they stumbled down the stretch, and that certainly affected their seeding, but they had enough on their resume to get in."

Barkley then jumped in, wondering acerbically just how highly the committee had ranked Oklahoma before its swoon. "They were 2-8 [to end the season] ... what, were they a No. 1 seed before they went 2-8, to drop all the way down to 10?" he asked Rasmussen, to laughter.

"So they got in comfortably," Barkley added, not done with his interrogation, "but they were 2-8, so they must have been a really high seed before they dropped all the way down to 10." The former NBA great, who usually analyzes professional basketball for TNT but has made appearances on recent selections shows, also asked about Southern California getting snubbed in favor of Arizona State and Syracuse.

Rasmussen confirmed that Oklahoma, which reached a high of No. 4 in the Associated Press top 25 poll but had dropped to 12th when it began its 2-8 slide, "was a real high seed." He added that the Sooners were "playing in an extremely difficult league," and "while there's no question they stumbled down the stretch ... they had enough on their résumé to be in."

What Rasmussen did not mention, but many observers suspected, was that Oklahoma's inclusion had at least as much to do with its much-hyped guard, Trae Young, as its early season prowess. Meanwhile, Vitale was little short of apoplectic over the choice of the Oklahoma over Oklahoma State, which went 19-14 and knocked the Sooners out of the Big 12 tournament, at which point the Cowboys were 6-4 in their past 10 games.

"I know I'm a dummy — I know I can't spell, I know I can't read, I can't write, I have no math skills — but I want someone to explain this to me," Vitale said. "How in the world can Oklahoma State be sitting home today, and Oklahoma in the tournament, when Oklahoma loses 11 of their last 15 games, they didn't win one game in the year 2018 on the road, and on top of it, Oklahoma State beats them twice. Not once, twice."

Vitale also pointed out that the Cowboys took two games from Kansas, one of the four No. 1 seeds, won at West Virginia, a No. 5 seed, and topped Florida State, a No. 9 seed. "I don't see no logic," an increasingly animated Vitale said. "They can give me all the talk they want about what they did early, 14-2, but there is no way in the world — if Oklahoma is in, Oklahoma State had to be in the tournament.

"I think it is a disgrace, I think it is an embarrassment, and it's a humiliation to what this tournament's about. To tell you the truth, it frustrates the hell out of me."

In fairness, Oklahoma had a much higher RPI than Oklahoma State (49 vs. 88), which is an important factor for the selection committee, the Sooners ranked higher at the influential kenpom.com website and they had a tougher strength of schedule. However, the Cowboys won the head-to-head battle 2-1, another important factor, and their win in the conference tournament could reasonably have been viewed as the trump card.

An ESPN colleague of Vitale's, Jay Bilas, also didn't think much of the Sooners' inclusion in the field. "The committee had them 16th in their ⅛February⅜ reveal, which is crazy town."

"The committee kind of revealed to everybody that they thought more highly of Oklahoma than anyone who was watching," Bilas added. "All you had to do was watch them play and know that's not close to the 16th-best team in the country when this was done. ... It's almost unjustifiable."