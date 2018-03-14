College basketball's biggest stars ready to shine at Pittsburgh's PPG Paints Arena

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Marvin Bagley III remembers running into Trae Young in the Elite Youth Basketball League, on the AAU circuit, and it left an impression.

“What he did to us, after that game, I was like, ‘He's good,' ” said Bagley III, the star freshman forward for Duke. “He could shoot, he could pass. He could do everything when we played them.”

It turns out Young's skills translate to college basketball, too. The Oklahoma freshman became the first player in NCAA Division I history to lead the country in points (27.4) and assists (8.8) per game, guiding the Sooners to the tournament.

Not to be outdone, Bagley averaged 21.1 points and 11.5 rebounds to earn ACC Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year honors, only the second player to do that in history.

And then there's Jalen Brunson, part of Villanova's title-winning 2016 team, who hit another level as a junior this season in leading the Wildcats to a No. 1 seed.

All three players led their teams to Pittsburgh for the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday at PPG Paints Arena. Even among the other standouts in the four games — Alabama's Collin Sexton, Villanova's Mikal Bridges and Duke's Wendell Carter Jr., to name a few — the trio of Bagley, Brunson and Young stands out. Bagley and Brunson are finalists for the Naismith Award — given to college basketball's top player — and Young had one of the most electric seasons of all time.

“This whole field is good,” Young said. “This is one of the deepest college basketball tournaments that I have seen in the years that I've watched growing up.”

Marvin Bagley III

It seems hard to imagine, but Bagley should be a senior in high school right now.

Originally a member of the Class of 2018, Bagley last August decided to reclassify for 2017 and play at Duke, even donning the retired jersey of Danny Ferry.

Instead of squaring off with other high school players, the 6-foot-11 Bagley joined the powerhouse Blue Devils and injected even more size into their massive front line. He led the ACC in scoring and rebounding, posted 21 double-doubles and set new single-game scoring and rebounding records for Duke freshmen.

“I put a lot of work into this game,” Bagley said. “I give it everything I've got whenever I'm in the gym. And I think it really shows when you put the work in, what you put in is what you get out.”

The 6-foot-11, 234-pound Bagley has drawn comparisons to the similarly lanky Kevin Garnett, but Bagley tries to look beyond that.

“I try not to say I'm like a certain player,” Bagley said. “I just want to be the best version of myself that I can be. That's why I look at every player, to take things from each of them, to make my own thing.”

In an era of “one-and-done” players, Bagley is likely an NBA lottery pick if he chooses to leave Duke after this season. Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said he looks for the right attitude in freshmen like Bagley and Carter, another potential top NBA pick.

“Their talent and their drive and their work ethic, they know that they have it,” Krzyzewski said. “And then when they come into your program, are they going to give ‘it' to you to develop. And in our cases, they guys who have come in have done that.

“You wish you could coach them longer. You're not ever going to coach them to the level they will be at, but can you get them to a very high level where they can be successful in this environment?”

Jalen Brunson

Brunson stayed longer. After averaging 9.6 points as a freshman starter on Villanova's national title team in 2015-16, Brunson came back, then came back again.

Villanova is reaping the benefits. The 6-foot-3 Brunson improved his scoring and assist averages each of the past two seasons, reaching 19.4 points and 4.7 assists in 2017-18 as the Wildcats (30-4) won the Big East tournament title.

“I think I've grown as a player, as a leader,” Brunson said. “I've matured a lot. It just comes with the experience. You experience the national championship, you experience losing in the first weekend (in 2017). You see both ends of the spectrum, so I think the experience definitely helped me mature.”

Brunson said he watched past Villanova leaders like Josh Hart, Ryan Arcidiacono, Daniel Ochefu, Kris Jenkins and Darryl Reynolds, “picked their brains” and learned from their example to step up as a leader.

He now leads a Villanova team that relies on veterans rather than one-and-done players. Brunson and Bridges are potential NBA picks as upperclassmen.

“I think it's the family atmosphere as always with the coaches here,” Brunson said on why so many players have stayed at Villanova. “I think these guys like being with college guys, like working on the game, getting an education for sure. Villanova is a great institute for that.”

Coach Jay Wright said Brunson is on path to graduate in three years. The junior leads the team in scoring and in charges taken.

“On the court, he's as complete a player as there can be, very intelligent,” Wright said. “Posts up, shoots 3s, drives, passes, does everything.”

Trae Young

Steph Curry. Steve Nash. Even “Pistol Pete” Maravich.

Young drew comparisons to the three of those and more during his astonishing season at Oklahoma.

The 6-foot-2 point guard from Norman, Okla., scored 43 points in his fifth collegiate game, against Oregon, tied an NCAA record with 22 assists against Northwestern State in December and topped 40 points three more times, including a career-high 48 Jan. 20 at Oklahoma State.

“He exploded on the scene,” Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger said.

It made an immediate impact: Oklahoma, which finished 11-20 in 2016-17 after making the Final Four in 2016, is back in the NCAA Tournament.

“We kind of feed off of him,” junior Christian James said. “Obviously, he draws so much attention, it makes it easier for us to make plays and score.”

Young watched film of any number of NBA greats growing up and looked to add elements of their games to his.

“Guys like Steve Nash, guys like Chris Paul, the way he runs pick-and-rolls,” Young said. “Guys like Steph, obviously, the way he can shoot. Tony Parker, the way he can finish around the rim.”

The end of the season has been more of a struggle for Young and Oklahoma, which dropped eight of its last 10 games entering the tournament and drew sharp criticism for its inclusion in the bracket.

But the electric Young has the ability to take the Sooners far, a la Kemba Walker for UConn in 2011 and Curry at Davidson in 2010. He hesitates to make that comparison, though.

“I don't picture myself just doing what they're doing,” Young said. “I want to be a better version of me. I don't get too involved in that. I just want to be ready to play from the first game.”

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.