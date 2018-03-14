Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
March Madness

Oklahoma looks to block out criticism ahead of NCAA Tournament

Doug Gulasy
Doug Gulasy | Wednesday, March 14, 2018, 11:21 a.m.
In this Sunday, March 11, 2018, file photo, Oklahoma's Khadeem Lattin celebrates during a watch party for the NCAA selection show at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla.
Updated 28 minutes ago

Oklahoma drew sharp criticism from many corners — including the likes of Charles Barkley and Dick Vitale — for its inclusion in the NCAA Tournament.

But the Sooners are blocking out the criticism as they prepare for their tournament opener Thursday at PPG Paints Arena.

“I'd say it motivated us more,” junior Christian James said Wednesday morning. “It's been a rocky season for us, and I feel like it's going to make us even closer. It's going to motivate us to play even harder.”

The Sooners (18-13) won 12 of their first 13 games, reached as high as No. 4 in the Associated Press poll and were 16-5 through January before dropping eight of their final 10 games, something analysts pointed out after the bracket revealed Oklahoma as a No. 10 seed.

“What, were they a No. 1 seed before they went 2-8?” Barkley, a former NBA great and Turner Sports analyst, asked tournament selection committee chairman Bruce Rasmussen on the NCAA selection show Sunday.

Trae Young, the freshman point guard who led the country in points and assists while drawing comparisons to the likes of Steph Curry, said the Sooners are focused squarely on their tournament opener against Rhode Island at 12:15 p.m. Thursday.

“This is a new season,” Young said. “I count the regular season as last season. We're not worried about it. Everybody's 0-0 now, everybody that's good is capable of winning games. So we've just got to come in with the mindset of we're going to compete hard on both ends for 40 minutes and hopefully get back to the way we were to start the season.”

