Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
March Madness

Iona's Tim Cluess, Rhode Island's Dan Hurley deflect links to Pitt coaching job

Doug Gulasy
Doug Gulasy | Wednesday, March 14, 2018, 12:15 p.m.
Iona head coach Tim Cluess during practice Wednesday, March 14, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Iona head coach Tim Cluess during practice Wednesday, March 14, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Iona head coach Tim Cluess during practice Wednesday, March 14, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Iona head coach Tim Cluess during practice Wednesday, March 14, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Iona's coach Tim Cluess takes questions during a news conference for an NCAA college basketball first round game in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, March 14, 2018.
AP Photo/Keith Srakocic
Iona's coach Tim Cluess takes questions during a news conference for an NCAA college basketball first round game in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, March 14, 2018.
Rhode Island's head coach Dan Hurley, center, instructs Fatts Russell, left, along with Jarvis Garrett, right, during the first half of an NCAA basketball game against La Salle, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018, in Philadelphia. Rhode Island won 95-93 in overtime.
AP Photo/Chris Szagola
Rhode Island's head coach Dan Hurley, center, instructs Fatts Russell, left, along with Jarvis Garrett, right, during the first half of an NCAA basketball game against La Salle, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018, in Philadelphia. Rhode Island won 95-93 in overtime.

Updated 26 minutes ago

A pair of coaches whose names are linked to Pitt's vacant position are in Pittsburgh with their current teams this weekend for the NCAA Tournament.

And right now, that's the major focus for both Rhode Island's Dan Hurley and Iona's Tim Cluess.

Peter Thamel of Yahoo! Sports reported Monday that Pitt was the favorite to land Hurley, 45, giving Rhode Island's presence in Pittsburgh for the opening weekend of March Madness some extra local intrigue.

Perhaps not to Hurley, however.

“We're in the social media age, so for me to sit up here and say I have no awareness wouldn't be true,” he said. “I haven't thought one second about any other team or program or what city I'm playing in relative to who has a coaching vacancy.”

Hurley led Rhode Island (25-7) to the Atlantic 10 regular season championship and its second consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance. The Rams are the seventh seed in the Midwest Region, their best ever for the tournament, and will play No. 10 Oklahoma at 12:15 p.m. Thursday at PPG Paints Arena.

“This is a special group of players that were recruited to this program,” said Hurley, in his sixth season at Rhode Island after spending the prior two at Wagner. “These seniors are special. This program has become special.”

Cluess, 59, is in his eighth season at Iona, where he has a 182-91 record and five NCAA Tournament appearances. He also coached four seasons at Division II LIU Post.

Like Hurley, Cluess said he's focusing on the Gaels' NCAA Tournament opener Thursday against Duke.

“Honestly, I don't pay much attention to it because I know there's rumors everywhere all the time,” said Cluess, whose Gaels won the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference championship this season. “I guess if my name's coming up somewhere, that's a good thing. That means we probably had a good year. I do enjoy our season. My guys know it's all about us, and that's all I care about.”

A Queens, N.Y., native, Cluess said he's stayed at Iona for so long and Long Island “my whole life” for family purposes.

“Being there is the most important thing, not uprooting everything to chase a job around,” Cluess said. “I've been really fortunate to have places, and now Iona, that have been very good to me. I've had a couple opportunities where people have called me and I really haven't expressed much interest in it. It wasn't something that I thought would be the right fit for my family at that time. I'm thrilled to be at Iona, and I'm just trying to get better there.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me