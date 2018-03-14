Iona's Tim Cluess, Rhode Island's Dan Hurley deflect links to Pitt coaching job

A pair of coaches whose names are linked to Pitt's vacant position are in Pittsburgh with their current teams this weekend for the NCAA Tournament.

And right now, that's the major focus for both Rhode Island's Dan Hurley and Iona's Tim Cluess.

Peter Thamel of Yahoo! Sports reported Monday that Pitt was the favorite to land Hurley, 45, giving Rhode Island's presence in Pittsburgh for the opening weekend of March Madness some extra local intrigue.

Perhaps not to Hurley, however.

“We're in the social media age, so for me to sit up here and say I have no awareness wouldn't be true,” he said. “I haven't thought one second about any other team or program or what city I'm playing in relative to who has a coaching vacancy.”

Hurley led Rhode Island (25-7) to the Atlantic 10 regular season championship and its second consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance. The Rams are the seventh seed in the Midwest Region, their best ever for the tournament, and will play No. 10 Oklahoma at 12:15 p.m. Thursday at PPG Paints Arena.

“This is a special group of players that were recruited to this program,” said Hurley, in his sixth season at Rhode Island after spending the prior two at Wagner. “These seniors are special. This program has become special.”

Cluess, 59, is in his eighth season at Iona, where he has a 182-91 record and five NCAA Tournament appearances. He also coached four seasons at Division II LIU Post.

Like Hurley, Cluess said he's focusing on the Gaels' NCAA Tournament opener Thursday against Duke.

“Honestly, I don't pay much attention to it because I know there's rumors everywhere all the time,” said Cluess, whose Gaels won the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference championship this season. “I guess if my name's coming up somewhere, that's a good thing. That means we probably had a good year. I do enjoy our season. My guys know it's all about us, and that's all I care about.”

A Queens, N.Y., native, Cluess said he's stayed at Iona for so long and Long Island “my whole life” for family purposes.

“Being there is the most important thing, not uprooting everything to chase a job around,” Cluess said. “I've been really fortunate to have places, and now Iona, that have been very good to me. I've had a couple opportunities where people have called me and I really haven't expressed much interest in it. It wasn't something that I thought would be the right fit for my family at that time. I'm thrilled to be at Iona, and I'm just trying to get better there.”