Villanova's Jay Wright has recalls memories of Big East Conference battles at Pitt

Jay Wright enjoys his visits to Pittsburgh going back to Villanova's many Big East battles with Pitt at the Petersen Events Center.

And even with Pitt in the Atlantic Coast Conference and coming off a winless season in ACC play, Wright still holds the Panthers' program in high regard.

“There's no doubt everybody in college basketball thinks this is a great job, and it is a great basketball town,” Wright said, also spotlighting the work of first-year Duquesne coach Keith Dambrot.

“It's going to take a little time again, but once you get some continuity here again, you've got everything in place here to have a great program,” Wright added.

Villanova (30-4), the Big East regular-season and tournament champion, enters its NCAA Tournament opener against Radford at 6:50 p.m. Thursday at PPG Paints Arena as one of the presumptive favorites in the field. The Wildcats won a NCAA title in 2016 but lost in the second round last season and in 2015, when the Wildcats also played in Pittsburgh.

The Wildcats also hold a starring role in one of Pitt's biggest March heartbreaks of the past decade, beating the Panthers in the 2009 Elite Eight on Scottie Reynolds' coast-to-coast, buzzer-beating layup.

“I mean this as a compliment: I feel this is like an old Big East town, and I feel a lot of Big East love when we come here,” Wright said. “I know they love the ACC, but we were in the Big East for a long time. We had some incredible battles in this town against Pitt, and probably lost almost all of them. I don't think we ever won at Pitt when I was at Villanova.”

