Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
March Madness

Villanova's Jay Wright has recalls memories of Big East Conference battles at Pitt

Doug Gulasy
Doug Gulasy | Wednesday, March 14, 2018, 5:01 p.m.
Villanova head coach Jay Wright reacts to his teams play against Lafayette during second round NCAA action Thursday, March 19, 2015 at Consol Energy Center.
Chaz Palla | Trib Total Media
Villanova head coach Jay Wright reacts to his teams play against Lafayette during second round NCAA action Thursday, March 19, 2015 at Consol Energy Center.

Updated 18 minutes ago

Jay Wright enjoys his visits to Pittsburgh going back to Villanova's many Big East battles with Pitt at the Petersen Events Center.

And even with Pitt in the Atlantic Coast Conference and coming off a winless season in ACC play, Wright still holds the Panthers' program in high regard.

“There's no doubt everybody in college basketball thinks this is a great job, and it is a great basketball town,” Wright said, also spotlighting the work of first-year Duquesne coach Keith Dambrot.

“It's going to take a little time again, but once you get some continuity here again, you've got everything in place here to have a great program,” Wright added.

Villanova (30-4), the Big East regular-season and tournament champion, enters its NCAA Tournament opener against Radford at 6:50 p.m. Thursday at PPG Paints Arena as one of the presumptive favorites in the field. The Wildcats won a NCAA title in 2016 but lost in the second round last season and in 2015, when the Wildcats also played in Pittsburgh.

The Wildcats also hold a starring role in one of Pitt's biggest March heartbreaks of the past decade, beating the Panthers in the 2009 Elite Eight on Scottie Reynolds' coast-to-coast, buzzer-beating layup.

“I mean this as a compliment: I feel this is like an old Big East town, and I feel a lot of Big East love when we come here,” Wright said. “I know they love the ACC, but we were in the Big East for a long time. We had some incredible battles in this town against Pitt, and probably lost almost all of them. I don't think we ever won at Pitt when I was at Villanova.”

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me