Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
March Madness

The five best matchups of the first round games in the tournament

Usa Today | Wednesday, March 14, 2018, 5:48 p.m.
Nathan Ekwu of the Davidson Wildcats celebrates with the trophy after defeating the Rhode Island Rams in the Championship of the Atlantic 10 Basketball Tournament at Capital One Arena on March 11, 2018 in Washington.
Nathan Ekwu of the Davidson Wildcats celebrates with the trophy after defeating the Rhode Island Rams in the Championship of the Atlantic 10 Basketball Tournament at Capital One Arena on March 11, 2018 in Washington.
Oklahoma guard Trae Young (11) brings the ball up court during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas, in Norman, Okla.
Associated Press
Oklahoma guard Trae Young (11) brings the ball up court during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas, in Norman, Okla.
Rhode Island guard Jared Terrell reacts after fouling during the second half of an NCAA college basketball championship game in the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament, Sunday, March 11, 2018, in Washington.
Associated Press
Rhode Island guard Jared Terrell reacts after fouling during the second half of an NCAA college basketball championship game in the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament, Sunday, March 11, 2018, in Washington.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Kentucky Wildcats cuts the net after the 77-72 victory against the Tennessee Volunteers during the Championship game of the 2018 SEC Basketball Tournament at Scottrade Center on March 11, 2018 in St Louis.
Getty Images
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Kentucky Wildcats cuts the net after the 77-72 victory against the Tennessee Volunteers during the Championship game of the 2018 SEC Basketball Tournament at Scottrade Center on March 11, 2018 in St Louis.
North Carolina State center Omer Yurtseven (practices for an NCAA college basketball first round game Wednesday, March 14, 2018, in Wichita, Kan.
Associated Press
North Carolina State center Omer Yurtseven (practices for an NCAA college basketball first round game Wednesday, March 14, 2018, in Wichita, Kan.
West Virginia guard Jevon Carter (2) fouls Texas Tech guard Keenan Evans during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in semifinals of the Big 12 men's tournament in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, March 9, 2018. West Virginia defeated Texas Tech 66-63.
Associated Press
West Virginia guard Jevon Carter (2) fouls Texas Tech guard Keenan Evans during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in semifinals of the Big 12 men's tournament in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, March 9, 2018. West Virginia defeated Texas Tech 66-63.

Updated 7 hours ago

Trying to decide on must-see games for the first two days of the NCAA tournament? USA Today Sports picks the most intriguing first-round matchups of the 32 games.

No. 7 Rhode Island vs. No. 10 Oklahoma (Thursday, 12:15 p.m. ET, CBS)

Rams coach Dan Hurley will have his hands full trying to prepare for freshman star Trae Young in Pittsburgh. But he'll have plenty of examples of how to contain the nation's leading scorer based on Big 12 teams limiting Young in the second half of the season. Rhode Island will need solid production from veterans E.C. Matthews and Jared Terrell — on both ends. Young is must-watch because of his ability to channel Steph Curry, but it might be tough to rekindle his early season mojo.

No. 5 Kentucky vs. No. 12 Davidson (Thursday, 7:10 p.m. ET, CBS)

This South Region clash is must-watch because both teams enter the NCAA tournament on a roll. The Wildcats put together a nice late-season run to claim the SEC tournament title, while the Wildcats had to knock off St. Bonaventure and Rhode Island to win the Atlantic 10's automatic ticket. Much will be made about how Davidson can manage against Kentucky's NBA talent. But in his 29th year with Davidson, coach Bob McKillop knows a thing or two about beating power conference teams (ahem, 2008 Elite Eight run). Davidson makes youth-loaded teams pay, so Kentucky's Kevin Knox and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will have to be at the top of their game.

No. 8 Missouri vs. No. 9 Florida State (Friday, 9:50 p.m. ET, TBS)

Here's another game that's more interesting because of a superstar freshman. Missouri vs. Florida State at the 8-9 line in the West will be a top ticket because of Michael Porter Jr.'s return after missing the entire regular season to injury. Porter was rusty in his first game back against Georgia in the SEC tournament, but FSU is beatable if the 6-foot-10 freshman can find a rhythm with his teammates and build chemistry for the next round. But don't count out the Seminoles, whose offense can get hot and catch teams sleeping on defense as it did in wins against North Carolina and Florida in the regular season.

No. 8 Seton Hall vs. No. 9 N.C. State (Thursday, 4:40 p.m. ET, TBS)

The Midwest's 8-9 clash pits an underachieving Pirates team against an overachieving Wolfpack squad. Seton Hall has great guards (the three-headed monster of Desi Rodriguez, Myles Powell and Khadeen Carrington) and one of the best rebounders in the country in Angel Delgado. But it could have its hands full against an N.C. State team that's beaten Duke and North Carolina this season in ACC play.

No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 14 Stephen F. Austin (Thursday, 7:27 p.m. ET, TruTV)

In a battle between Texas schools in the East Region, this could be a bracket-busting upset in the making for the been-there-before-Lumberjacks. Texas Tech, led by Keenan Evans (17.5 ppg), is a sleeper Final Four team, though, coming out of the grueling Big 12. Why SFA is scary: It led the country in points scored off turnovers (over 23 ppg) and led the nation in steals (10.3 per game). So if Tech isn't on its A-game, it could fall victim to a Cinderella.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me