The five best matchups of the first round games in the tournament

Trying to decide on must-see games for the first two days of the NCAA tournament? USA Today Sports picks the most intriguing first-round matchups of the 32 games.

No. 7 Rhode Island vs. No. 10 Oklahoma (Thursday, 12:15 p.m. ET, CBS)

Rams coach Dan Hurley will have his hands full trying to prepare for freshman star Trae Young in Pittsburgh. But he'll have plenty of examples of how to contain the nation's leading scorer based on Big 12 teams limiting Young in the second half of the season. Rhode Island will need solid production from veterans E.C. Matthews and Jared Terrell — on both ends. Young is must-watch because of his ability to channel Steph Curry, but it might be tough to rekindle his early season mojo.

As I stated on @espn Selection show if Oklahoma in @marchmadness OKLAHOMA ST should have been in / Cowboys beat Sooners twice / beat Kansas twice / beat WVU on road / OU loses 11/15 / zero road W's in 20218 / TOTALLY embarrassing ! @FisolaNYDN https://t.co/umamk4gVjn — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) March 13, 2018

No. 5 Kentucky vs. No. 12 Davidson (Thursday, 7:10 p.m. ET, CBS)

This South Region clash is must-watch because both teams enter the NCAA tournament on a roll. The Wildcats put together a nice late-season run to claim the SEC tournament title, while the Wildcats had to knock off St. Bonaventure and Rhode Island to win the Atlantic 10's automatic ticket. Much will be made about how Davidson can manage against Kentucky's NBA talent. But in his 29th year with Davidson, coach Bob McKillop knows a thing or two about beating power conference teams (ahem, 2008 Elite Eight run). Davidson makes youth-loaded teams pay, so Kentucky's Kevin Knox and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will have to be at the top of their game.

No. 8 Missouri vs. No. 9 Florida State (Friday, 9:50 p.m. ET, TBS)

Here's another game that's more interesting because of a superstar freshman. Missouri vs. Florida State at the 8-9 line in the West will be a top ticket because of Michael Porter Jr.'s return after missing the entire regular season to injury. Porter was rusty in his first game back against Georgia in the SEC tournament, but FSU is beatable if the 6-foot-10 freshman can find a rhythm with his teammates and build chemistry for the next round. But don't count out the Seminoles, whose offense can get hot and catch teams sleeping on defense as it did in wins against North Carolina and Florida in the regular season.

In the 1st Round? Florida State with a 54% chance to beat Missouri. https://t.co/3hQxlhF2Ib — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 13, 2018

No. 8 Seton Hall vs. No. 9 N.C. State (Thursday, 4:40 p.m. ET, TBS)

The Midwest's 8-9 clash pits an underachieving Pirates team against an overachieving Wolfpack squad. Seton Hall has great guards (the three-headed monster of Desi Rodriguez, Myles Powell and Khadeen Carrington) and one of the best rebounders in the country in Angel Delgado. But it could have its hands full against an N.C. State team that's beaten Duke and North Carolina this season in ACC play.

N.C. State's Omer Yurtseven, on contrast of styles between physical Seton Hall and athletic N.C State:'It's going to be a battle, but I think our style is going to wear them down towards the end and we're going to win the game.' — Stephen Wiseman (@stevewisemanNC) March 14, 2018

No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 14 Stephen F. Austin (Thursday, 7:27 p.m. ET, TruTV)

In a battle between Texas schools in the East Region, this could be a bracket-busting upset in the making for the been-there-before-Lumberjacks. Texas Tech, led by Keenan Evans (17.5 ppg), is a sleeper Final Four team, though, coming out of the grueling Big 12. Why SFA is scary: It led the country in points scored off turnovers (over 23 ppg) and led the nation in steals (10.3 per game). So if Tech isn't on its A-game, it could fall victim to a Cinderella.