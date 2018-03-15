Rhode Island outlasts Trae Young, Oklahoma in OT

E.C. Matthews explained Rhode Island's resiliency in two words: “We're old.”

“Old as (heck),” he added. “That means we're wise.”

Wise and calm.

Nothing rattled the Rams on Thursday afternoon — not their lead slipping away in the final seconds of regulation, not Oklahoma jumping to the early advantage in overtime. The Rams stayed calm through the storm, nobody more than Matthews.

Matthews hit a 3-pointer with 1 minute, 54 seconds remaining in overtime, putting seventh-seeded Rhode Island ahead for good for a 83-78 win over 10th-seeded Oklahoma in an NCAA Tournament Midwest Region first-round thriller at PPG Paints Arena.

“Older guys, they tend to win ballgames this time of year,” said Matthews, a senior. “We're very resilient. We've got a lot of guys that love to rise to the occasion, and we love doing it on the biggest stage.”

Rhode Island (26-7) found itself in another tight game on the opening weekend of March Madness. The Rams' second-round upset bid was thwarted by Oregon last season. This time around, Rhode Island found a way despite the best efforts of Oklahoma and electrifying Trae Young.

Young, who became the first player in NCAA Division I history to lead the country in scoring and assists, scored a game-high 28 points and sent the game into overtime with a pair of free throws with 14.5 seconds remaining in regulation.

But it wasn't enough, as Rhode Island sent the Sooners (18-14) home with their ninth loss in 11 games to close the season while the Rams moved on to the second round again. The Rams, seeking their first Sweet 16 bid since 1988, will play second-seeded Duke on Saturday.

“Such an exciting matchup, a thrilling game,” Rhode Island coach Dan Hurley said. “Obviously, we had our chance at the end of regulation, but we showed the character of these guys, the character of the program by the way we responded in overtime and made big free throws and put the game away. So it's about surviving and advancing, and what an exciting game to be a part of.”

In a game that saw seven ties and 16 lead changes, Matthews put Rhode Island ahead three times: once on a 3-pointer midway through the second half and again on a 3-point play with 1:35 remaining in regulation. Both times Oklahoma rallied.

The third time was the charm, and Matthews made sure. He added another 3-pointer with under 30 seconds remaining in overtime to give Rhode Island a five-point lead, and free throws by Cyril Langevine and Fatts Russell helped salt it away.

“I was just doing my job, filling my role,” Matthews said. “Everybody on the team has the chance to step up and make big shots in big games. There was nothing I changed. I just was given the opportunity and took advantage of it.”

Although Rhode Island showed the experience of its four senior starters, freshman Russell played his own starring role. The 5-foot-10 reserve — nicknamed because he was a chubby baby — scored 13 of his 15 points in the second half and overtime, drew two offensive fouls and had a steal-and-swish moment when he picked Young and drained a 3-pointer to give Rhode Island a 55-50 lead midway through the second half.

“I wouldn't say I'm a momentum guy, but I just give the team what they need,” Russell said. “When the crowd's hyped, I try to get hyped with them.”

Rhode Island held Young scoreless for more than 20 minutes, but he got hot late to help Oklahoma rally from a six-point deficit in the final four minutes of regulation. His long 3-pointer gave the Sooners a 67-66 lead with just over two minutes remaining, and his free throws put the game into overtime.

In the end, it wasn't enough.

“I hate losing,” Young said. “That's not in my DNA, losing. I tried — I left everything I could, and I know my teammates did as well — everything they could on that floor.”

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.