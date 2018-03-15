Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Death toll hits 6 for bridge collapse in Florida
March Madness

NCAA Tournament in Pittsburgh: A closer look at Rhode Island's 83-78 win over Oklahoma

Doug Gulasy
Doug Gulasy | Thursday, March 15, 2018, 3:48 p.m.
Rhode Island bench reacts to taking a lead over Oklahoma in the second half during first round action Thursday, March 15, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Rhode Island bench reacts to taking a lead over Oklahoma in the second half during first round action Thursday, March 15, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Oklahoma's Rashard Odomes defends on Rhode Island's E.C. Matthews in the first half during first round action Thursday, March 15, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Oklahoma's Rashard Odomes defends on Rhode Island's E.C. Matthews in the first half during first round action Thursday, March 15, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Rhode Island's Andre Berry fouls Oklahoma's Jamuni McNeace in the second half during first round action Thursday, March 15, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Rhode Island's Andre Berry fouls Oklahoma's Jamuni McNeace in the second half during first round action Thursday, March 15, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Rhode Island's Cyril Langevine grabs a rebound from Oklahoma's Jamuni McNeace in the second half during first round action Thursday, March 15, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Rhode Island's Cyril Langevine grabs a rebound from Oklahoma's Jamuni McNeace in the second half during first round action Thursday, March 15, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Oklahoma's Brady Manek dunks against Rhode Island in the second half during first round action Thursday, March 15, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Oklahoma's Brady Manek dunks against Rhode Island in the second half during first round action Thursday, March 15, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Oklahoma's Trae Young drives past Rhode Island's Cyril Landevine in the second half during first round action Thursday, March 15, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Oklahoma's Trae Young drives past Rhode Island's Cyril Landevine in the second half during first round action Thursday, March 15, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Rhode Island fans cheer on their team in the second half during first round action Thursday, March 15, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Rhode Island fans cheer on their team in the second half during first round action Thursday, March 15, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Rhode Island's Stanford Robinson defends on Oklahoma's Brady Manek in the second half during first round action Thursday, March 15, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Rhode Island's Stanford Robinson defends on Oklahoma's Brady Manek in the second half during first round action Thursday, March 15, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Rhode Island head coach Dan Hurley reacts to taking the lead over Oklahoma in the second half during first round action Thursday, March 15, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Rhode Island head coach Dan Hurley reacts to taking the lead over Oklahoma in the second half during first round action Thursday, March 15, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Oklahoma's Khadeem Lattin dunks against Rhode Island in the second half during first round action Thursday, March 15, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Oklahoma's Khadeem Lattin dunks against Rhode Island in the second half during first round action Thursday, March 15, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Rhode Island cheerleaders jump after a three point shot in the second half during first round action Thursday, March 15, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Rhode Island cheerleaders jump after a three point shot in the second half during first round action Thursday, March 15, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Rhode Island's Fatts Russell defends on Oklahoma's Trae Young in the second half during first round action Thursday, March 15, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Rhode Island's Fatts Russell defends on Oklahoma's Trae Young in the second half during first round action Thursday, March 15, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
The Oklahoma band plays in the second half during first round action Thursday, March 15, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Oklahoma band plays in the second half during first round action Thursday, March 15, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Oklahoma's Kameron McGusty walks off the court after loosing to Rhode Island in first round action Thursday, March 15, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Oklahoma's Kameron McGusty walks off the court after loosing to Rhode Island in first round action Thursday, March 15, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Oklahoma mascot on the floor during a timeout in the second half during first round action Thursday, March 15, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Oklahoma mascot on the floor during a timeout in the second half during first round action Thursday, March 15, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Rhode Island's Jeff Dowtin (11) and E.C. Matthews in the second half during first round action Thursday, March 15, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Rhode Island's Jeff Dowtin (11) and E.C. Matthews in the second half during first round action Thursday, March 15, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Rhode Island's Cyril Langevine dunks against Oklahoma in the second half during first round action Thursday, March 15, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Rhode Island's Cyril Langevine dunks against Oklahoma in the second half during first round action Thursday, March 15, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
The tipoff of the NCAA Basketball Tounament between Oklahoma and Rhode Island in first round action Thursday, March 15, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The tipoff of the NCAA Basketball Tounament between Oklahoma and Rhode Island in first round action Thursday, March 15, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Rhode Island's E.C. Matthews defends on Oklahoma's Christian James in the first half during first round action Thursday, March 15, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Rhode Island's E.C. Matthews defends on Oklahoma's Christian James in the first half during first round action Thursday, March 15, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Oklahoma's Trae Young questions a charging call in the first half against Rhode Island during first round action Thursday, March 15, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Oklahoma's Trae Young questions a charging call in the first half against Rhode Island during first round action Thursday, March 15, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Oklahoma's Jamuni McNeace defends on Rhode Island's E.C. Matthews in the first half during first round action Thursday, March 15, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Oklahoma's Jamuni McNeace defends on Rhode Island's E.C. Matthews in the first half during first round action Thursday, March 15, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Rhode Island's Daron Russell defends on Oklahoma's Trae Young in the first half during first round action Thursday, March 15, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Rhode Island's Daron Russell defends on Oklahoma's Trae Young in the first half during first round action Thursday, March 15, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Oklahoma's Jordan Shepard dunks against Rhode Island in the first half during first round action Thursday, March 15, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Oklahoma's Jordan Shepard dunks against Rhode Island in the first half during first round action Thursday, March 15, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.

Updated 13 hours ago

Rhode Island 83, Oklahoma 78 (OT)

A breakdown of Rhode Island's victory in the NCAA Tournament on Thursday at PPG Paints Arena.

It was over when: Cyril Langevine, a 55 percent free-throw shooter, made four from the line in the final 63 seconds to help Rhode Island stave off Oklahoma's last-gasp comeback attempts.

Play of the game: E.C. Matthews sank a 3-pointer with 1 minute, 52 seconds remaining in overtime to give Rhode Island a 74-72 lead, the Rams' first advantage of the extra period and one they wouldn't relinquish.

Player of the game: Matthews scored 14 of his team-high 16 points in the second half and overtime and added five rebounds and two assists. Three times he gave Rhode Island the lead: a 3-pointer at the 9:07 mark of the second half, a 3-point play with 1:35 remaining in regulation and the go-ahead 3 in overtime. He added another trey to give the Rams a 79-74 lead and some important breathing room down the stretch.

Turning point: After Oklahoma tied the game on Trae Young's free throws with 14.5 seconds left in regulation and the Sooners scored the first three points of overtime, Rhode Island answered with a 7-0 run that included a Langevine layup, Matthews' go-ahead 3 and two of Langevine's free throws. The Rams held Oklahoma scoreless for nearly three minutes.

Key stat: Although Oklahoma's Trae Young finished with a game-high 28 points, Rhode Island held the freshman, the NCAA's leading scorer, without a point for 22 minutes, 56 seconds and without a field goal for 25:10. Young started hot, making his first two 3-point attempts and starting 4-of-4 overall from the field in the first 10-plus minutes. But he spent stretches of the first half on the bench after picking up a pair of offensive fouls. He stayed stuck on 10 points from the 9:47 mark of the first half until the 6:51 mark of the second, but he got hot again by scoring 18 points in the final 12 minutes of regulation and overtime. Rhode Island also forced Young, the NCAA leader in assists, into six turnovers against his seven assists.

Unsung hero: It's the freshman named Fatts. Rhode Island 5-foot-10 reserve guard Fatts Russell scored 13 of his 15 points in the second half and overtime, hitting a trio of 3-pointers, and finding Langevine for a dunk and layup. He also epitomized the Rams' in-your-face defense, drawing two offensive fouls. He made a signature play of his own, stealing the ball from Young and burying a 3 to give Rhode Island a 55-50 lead in the second half, at the time the Rams' biggest lead.

Quote of the game: “He didn't really say much. He just started screaming and doing pushups.” -- Russell, on Rhode Island coach Dan Hurley's postgame reaction in the locker room.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me