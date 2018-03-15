NCAA Tournament in Pittsburgh: A closer look at Rhode Island's 83-78 win over Oklahoma

Rhode Island 83, Oklahoma 78 (OT)

A breakdown of Rhode Island's victory in the NCAA Tournament on Thursday at PPG Paints Arena.

It was over when: Cyril Langevine, a 55 percent free-throw shooter, made four from the line in the final 63 seconds to help Rhode Island stave off Oklahoma's last-gasp comeback attempts.

Play of the game: E.C. Matthews sank a 3-pointer with 1 minute, 52 seconds remaining in overtime to give Rhode Island a 74-72 lead, the Rams' first advantage of the extra period and one they wouldn't relinquish.

Player of the game: Matthews scored 14 of his team-high 16 points in the second half and overtime and added five rebounds and two assists. Three times he gave Rhode Island the lead: a 3-pointer at the 9:07 mark of the second half, a 3-point play with 1:35 remaining in regulation and the go-ahead 3 in overtime. He added another trey to give the Rams a 79-74 lead and some important breathing room down the stretch.

Turning point: After Oklahoma tied the game on Trae Young's free throws with 14.5 seconds left in regulation and the Sooners scored the first three points of overtime, Rhode Island answered with a 7-0 run that included a Langevine layup, Matthews' go-ahead 3 and two of Langevine's free throws. The Rams held Oklahoma scoreless for nearly three minutes.

Key stat: Although Oklahoma's Trae Young finished with a game-high 28 points, Rhode Island held the freshman, the NCAA's leading scorer, without a point for 22 minutes, 56 seconds and without a field goal for 25:10. Young started hot, making his first two 3-point attempts and starting 4-of-4 overall from the field in the first 10-plus minutes. But he spent stretches of the first half on the bench after picking up a pair of offensive fouls. He stayed stuck on 10 points from the 9:47 mark of the first half until the 6:51 mark of the second, but he got hot again by scoring 18 points in the final 12 minutes of regulation and overtime. Rhode Island also forced Young, the NCAA leader in assists, into six turnovers against his seven assists.

Unsung hero: It's the freshman named Fatts. Rhode Island 5-foot-10 reserve guard Fatts Russell scored 13 of his 15 points in the second half and overtime, hitting a trio of 3-pointers, and finding Langevine for a dunk and layup. He also epitomized the Rams' in-your-face defense, drawing two offensive fouls. He made a signature play of his own, stealing the ball from Young and burying a 3 to give Rhode Island a 55-50 lead in the second half, at the time the Rams' biggest lead.

Quote of the game: “He didn't really say much. He just started screaming and doing pushups.” -- Russell, on Rhode Island coach Dan Hurley's postgame reaction in the locker room.