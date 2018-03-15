Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Death toll hits 6 for bridge collapse in Florida
March Madness

NCAA Tournament in Pittsburgh: A closer look at Villanova's 87-61 win over Radford

Doug Gulasy
Doug Gulasy | Thursday, March 15, 2018, 10:36 p.m.
Villanova's Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree blocks the shot of Radford's Ed Polite Jr. in the first half during first round action Thursday, March 15, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Villanova's Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree blocks the shot of Radford's Ed Polite Jr. in the first half during first round action Thursday, March 15, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Radford's Devote Holland is called for charging over Villanova's Jalen Brunson in the second half during first round action Thursday, March 15, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Radford's Devote Holland is called for charging over Villanova's Jalen Brunson in the second half during first round action Thursday, March 15, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Villanova's Mikal Bridges dunks past Radford's Carlik Jones in the first half during first round action Thursday, March 15, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Villanova's Mikal Bridges dunks past Radford's Carlik Jones in the first half during first round action Thursday, March 15, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Villanova's Mikal Bridges scores past Radford's Christian Bradford in the first half during first round action Thursday, March 15, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Villanova's Mikal Bridges scores past Radford's Christian Bradford in the first half during first round action Thursday, March 15, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Villanova's Dhamir Cosby-Roundree dunks against Radford in the second half during first round action Thursday, March 15, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Villanova's Dhamir Cosby-Roundree dunks against Radford in the second half during first round action Thursday, March 15, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Villanova's Dhamir Cosby-Roundree dunks against Radford in the second half during first round action Thursday, March 15, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Villanova's Dhamir Cosby-Roundree dunks against Radford in the second half during first round action Thursday, March 15, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Villanova's Omari Spellman dunks past Radford's Randy Phillips in the second half during first round action Thursday, March 15, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Villanova's Omari Spellman dunks past Radford's Randy Phillips in the second half during first round action Thursday, March 15, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Villanova's Donte DiVincenzo grabs a rebound over Radford's Devote Holland in the second half during first round action Thursday, March 15, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Villanova's Donte DiVincenzo grabs a rebound over Radford's Devote Holland in the second half during first round action Thursday, March 15, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Villanova's Omari Spellman defends on Radford's Ed Polite Jr. in the first half during first round action Thursday, March 15, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Villanova's Omari Spellman defends on Radford's Ed Polite Jr. in the first half during first round action Thursday, March 15, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Villanova coach Jay Wright talks with Jalen Brunson during a break from the Radford game in the first half during first round action Thursday, March 15, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Villanova coach Jay Wright talks with Jalen Brunson during a break from the Radford game in the first half during first round action Thursday, March 15, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Villanova's Mikal Bridges and Radford's Donald Hicks fight for a loose ball in the first half during first round action Thursday, March 15, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Villanova's Mikal Bridges and Radford's Donald Hicks fight for a loose ball in the first half during first round action Thursday, March 15, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Villanova's Mikal Bridges defends on Radford's Ed Polite Jr. in the first half during first round action Thursday, March 15, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Villanova's Mikal Bridges defends on Radford's Ed Polite Jr. in the first half during first round action Thursday, March 15, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Villanova's Eric Paschall and Radford's Randy Phillips fight for a loose ball in the first half during first round action Thursday, March 15, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Villanova's Eric Paschall and Radford's Randy Phillips fight for a loose ball in the first half during first round action Thursday, March 15, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Villanova's Mikal Bridges fights for a rebound with Radford's Donald Hicks and Randy Phillips (32) in the first half during first round action Thursday, March 15, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Villanova's Mikal Bridges fights for a rebound with Radford's Donald Hicks and Randy Phillips (32) in the first half during first round action Thursday, March 15, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.

Updated 9 hours ago

Villanova 87, Radford 61

It was over when: Villanova got hot, which was almost immediately. After missing their first 3-point attempt of the game, Villanova hit their next four: Phil Booth, Mikal Bridges, Jalen Brunson and Donte DiVincenzo made 3-pointers on successive possessions. They got up double digits under six minutes into the game and never lost that edge.

Play of the game: Not much went right for Radford after the game's opening minutes, but the Highlanders did provide the biggest highlight on Ed Polite Jr.'s tip dunk in the first half. Unfortunately for Radford, it came with Villanova up 20-plus points.

Player of the game: Brunson. The Big East Player of the Year, a finalist for the national award, led Villanova with 16 points. He shot 7 of 9 from the field, 2 of 3 from 3-point range and added four assists and a steal.

Turning point: Radford took the first lead of the game and was down 9-7 as the game approached the first media timeout, but it was all Villanova from there. A 22-1 Wildcats run turned the game into a 31-8 rout. Villanova held Radford without a field goal for nearly eight minutes, led by as many as 25 points in the first half, took a 44-23 lead into the break and kept building from there.

Key stat: In Villanova's upset of Georgetown in the 1985 NCAA championship game, the Wildcats shot 22 of 28 (78.6 percent) from the field. They didn't quite match that against Radford, but the nation's fifth-best shooting team improved its numbers for the season. Villanova shot 59.6 percent (31 of 52), including 51.9 percent (14 of 27) from behind the arc. They made 10 of their first 12 shots in the second half.

Unsung hero: Omari Spellman. The 6-foot-9, 245-pound redshirt freshman had a team-high seven rebounds for Villanova and showed an outside range as well, hitting a pair of 3-pointers on his way to 10 points.

Quote of the game: “Every chance like that, where we see a team so appreciative to be here, playing their hearts out till the last second, playing every possession, that's just a great example to our guys to relish every opportunity they get and to respect our opponent. They see 1 (versus) 16, the percentages, and then you get on the floor with those guys and they're playing their butts off. You see how tough they are. Great respect for them, and it is very healthy experience for us.” — Villanova coach Jay Wright, on playing an underdog like Radford

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me