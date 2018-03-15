NCAA Tournament in Pittsburgh: A closer look at Villanova's 87-61 win over Radford

Villanova 87, Radford 61

It was over when: Villanova got hot, which was almost immediately. After missing their first 3-point attempt of the game, Villanova hit their next four: Phil Booth, Mikal Bridges, Jalen Brunson and Donte DiVincenzo made 3-pointers on successive possessions. They got up double digits under six minutes into the game and never lost that edge.

Play of the game: Not much went right for Radford after the game's opening minutes, but the Highlanders did provide the biggest highlight on Ed Polite Jr.'s tip dunk in the first half. Unfortunately for Radford, it came with Villanova up 20-plus points.

Player of the game: Brunson. The Big East Player of the Year, a finalist for the national award, led Villanova with 16 points. He shot 7 of 9 from the field, 2 of 3 from 3-point range and added four assists and a steal.

Turning point: Radford took the first lead of the game and was down 9-7 as the game approached the first media timeout, but it was all Villanova from there. A 22-1 Wildcats run turned the game into a 31-8 rout. Villanova held Radford without a field goal for nearly eight minutes, led by as many as 25 points in the first half, took a 44-23 lead into the break and kept building from there.

Key stat: In Villanova's upset of Georgetown in the 1985 NCAA championship game, the Wildcats shot 22 of 28 (78.6 percent) from the field. They didn't quite match that against Radford, but the nation's fifth-best shooting team improved its numbers for the season. Villanova shot 59.6 percent (31 of 52), including 51.9 percent (14 of 27) from behind the arc. They made 10 of their first 12 shots in the second half.

Unsung hero: Omari Spellman. The 6-foot-9, 245-pound redshirt freshman had a team-high seven rebounds for Villanova and showed an outside range as well, hitting a pair of 3-pointers on his way to 10 points.

Quote of the game: “Every chance like that, where we see a team so appreciative to be here, playing their hearts out till the last second, playing every possession, that's just a great example to our guys to relish every opportunity they get and to respect our opponent. They see 1 (versus) 16, the percentages, and then you get on the floor with those guys and they're playing their butts off. You see how tough they are. Great respect for them, and it is very healthy experience for us.” — Villanova coach Jay Wright, on playing an underdog like Radford