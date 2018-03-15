Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Death toll hits 6 for bridge collapse in Florida
Rhode Island freshman Fatts Russell shines in overtime victory over Oklahoma

Doug Gulasy
Doug Gulasy | Thursday, March 15, 2018, 8:22 p.m.
Rhode Island's Fatts Russell defends on Oklahoma's Trae Young in the second half during first round action Thursday, March 15, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Fatts Russell got his nickname as a chubby baby, but as he grew older and slimmed down, it didn't quite fit.

So he added a “T.”

By whichever name, the not-so-fat Fatts came up big for Rhode Island in the Rams' 83-78 overtime win over Oklahoma in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament Thursday afternoon at PPG Paints Arena.

The 5-foot-10 reserve freshman scored 13 of his 15 points after halftime and provided a hounding presence on defense against the Sooners and freshman point guard Trae Young.

“I have probably the most confidence in myself than anybody in the world,” Russell said. “Some people tell me I'm shorter than I really am. But in my head, I think I'm taller than what they list me as.

“It's kind of like a delusional thing, but it works.”

It did for Rhode Island against Oklahoma. Russell averages 7 points per game but was an important offensive piece for the Rams, hitting three 3-pointers in the second half.

The first came shortly after E.C. Matthews' 3 gave Rhode Island a 52-50 lead midway through the second half. Russell stole the ball from Young in the backcourt and, with Young backed off him, drained a 3-pointer to extend the Rams' lead to five and cue an Oklahoma timeout.

“I just took what he gave me,” Russell said. “When I got the ball, he kind of backed up to the 3-point line. I'm a pretty good shooter, so when he backed up, I didn't second-guess. I just shot it.”

Russell said something to Young after the play, but he wasn't in a revealing mood after the game. He also drew an offensive foul off Young in the first half, one of two such plays he caused during the game.

Although Young scored 28 points, Russell and Rhode Island harassed the NCAA's leading scorer and assist man into six turnovers.

The NCAA Tournament often creates cult heroes — Kevin Pittsnogle, anyone? — and Russell's second-half play got social media stirring.

“He's a competitive kid,” Rhode Island coach Dan Hurley said of Russell. “What I told him last year, I told him when I recruited him: The only point guard I saw better than him at the Peach Jam last year was Trae Young. And he told me I was wrong about that, and he was going to prove me wrong today, and he put on a show.”

For the record, Rhode Island lists Fatts at 165 pounds, small enough, perhaps, to escape notice before Thursday.

Russell expects the Rams' second-round opponent, No. 2 Duke, to size him up before their game Saturday at PPG Paints Arena.

“I would guess so,” he said, laughing. “They probably should.”

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.

